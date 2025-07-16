PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16: Dobaraa, a multi-cuisine gastropub, is launching its first-ever pop-up menu "Namma Bengaluru", showcasing the rich and local flavors of Naati cuisine from old Bangalore. Curated by renowned Chef Kalyan Gopalakrishna, known for his expertise in authentic regional cuisines, this limited-time culinary experience begins on July 11, 2025, at Dobaraa, Mall of Asia, Bangalore.

Food enthusiasts in the city will get to experience authentic Naati cuisine, known for its rich flavours and use of locally sourced ingredients. From Banana Leaf Grilled Fish, Kothmiri Chicken, and Mutton Pepper Gravy to Karnivore Fried Chicken and Mutton Chops Fry, Dobaraa will serve age-old recipes prepared with traditional masalas that bring depth, aroma, and soul to the cuisine.

Prashant Issar, Managing Director of Bellona Hospitality, says, "At Dobaraa, guests will get a true taste of local flavours as they join us for weekend gatherings with friends and family. Alongside evening drinks, they can enjoy a wholesome menu of enriching dishes that offer a delightful experience for the palate. Dobaraa celebrates the rich diversity of global cuisine, and this new addition promises a memorable experience for our guests in Bangalore as Chef Kalyan has done a beautiful job at curating a soulful Naati cuisine menu."

"The specialty of Naati cuisine is that it's all about using fresh and natural ingredients," says Chef Kalyan Gopalakrishna. "Naati cuisine follows an old recipe of my family, and I still consider using the handmade masala, the same techniques, and the same process that my family used. For me, Naati cuisine is a way to keep the tradition alive. To create every dish, it requires effort but more importantly, passion, and I'm thrilled to share that with Dobaraa's guests and give them a flavorful experience."

Dobaraa is more than just a dining spot; it's a place where people come together to enjoy great food, a lively atmosphere, and meaningful moments. Designed for both locals and visitors, Dobaraa offers a space to unwind, connect, and celebrate the joy of good company and good food.

About Bellona Hospitality:

Bellona Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., operates 39 restaurants across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Founded in 2014 and based in Mumbai, it offers nine distinct brands, including Ishaara, Dobaraa, and Caffe Allora. Focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality, it delivers exceptional dining with curated ambiance and expert-crafted beverages. For more information, please visit: https://www.bellonahospitality.com/dobaraa

