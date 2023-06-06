GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 6: Doceree Inc has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from May 2023 to May 2024). Having been adjudged a great place to work within just three years of inception is an exemplary accomplishment for the company and its people. It speaks volumes about the unflinching belief and trust the entire team has in the company's mission and vision and its efforts to create and sustain the 'one team culture globally'.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"We are building an inclusive and cohesive culture at Doceree where people feel welcomed and valued and aspire to keep growing, both professionally and personally. It is an amazing feeling to see our efforts recognized," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "It is a great win for all our people who are coming together on a daily basis, embracing different backgrounds, to build something transformational in the healthcare category. I am personally indebted to our entire team for their hard work and commitment and reposing the faith in the company and what it is aiming to achieve."

In India, the institute partners with more than 1800 organizations annually across over 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

Doceree, the world's first global network of physician-only platforms, offers a cutting-edge solution to programmatically reach HCPs where they consume information in their professional mindset, including medical journals, education platforms, and physician networks.

Its proprietary physician identity resolution technology, ESPYIANTM, allows brands to showcase the right information to the right physician at the most opportune moments based on their specialty, location, and professional interests. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

