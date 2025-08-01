VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1: In an extraordinary display of excellence, Dreamers Edu Hub, based in the heart of Dehradun, has achieved an unprecedented milestone: 35 cadets have been recommended in the NDA 155 SSB interviews within a single month. Among them, six remarkable girls have not only cracked the rigorous selection process but also broken significant barriers, symbolizing the changing face of India's defence forces.

This accomplishment reinforces Dreamers Edu Hub's reputation as India's premier NDA coaching centre, Dehradun. The academy, located on Sahastradhara Road is one of the best SSB institute, provides comprehensive academic and physical training, combining traditional schooling with high-level NDA preparation. Backed by a faculty of decorated ex-armed forces personnel, Dreamers ensures aspirants are not just academically prepared but mentally and physically conditioned for service.

Students like Kamal Singh (AIR-18), Anurag Pandey, Bhawna, Kasak Mehra, and Prince Mehra have credited their success to the intense, focused training modules offered at Dreamers. "The atmosphere at Dreamers is electric. Every session simulates real SSB challenges," says cadet Malvika Maroliya, recommended from 4 AFSB Varanasi.

The six girls in defence who are selected - Bhawna, Parmeet Kaur, Kasak Mehra, Malvika Maroliya, Aileen, and Megha Malvi - have set a powerful example of determination and dedication, emerging from a system where only a fraction of applicants succeed.

Check the celebration here- https://youtu.be/3g0zN2IS_zw?si=FZtGgfhgcpD71CYU

Dreamers Edu Hub's teaching team includes veterans such as Wing Commander Deepak Tyagi (Psychologist), Captain S. Jaiswal (Interviewing Officer), and Colonel Sandeep Pandey (GTO), among others, all contributing their years of experience to train the future officers of India.

With over 300 successful alumni already serving the nation, Dreamers continues to be the beacon of defence training in India. As founder Mr. Hariom Chaudhary says, "We don't just prepare students for an exam; we prepare them for a lifetime of leadership."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)