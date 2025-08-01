New Delhi, August 1: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is reportedly in development and could be the next smartphone of the company’s Fan Edition series. The Galaxy S25 FE is said to be a next-gen smartphone after the Galaxy S24 FE, which was launched around September last year. While Samsung has not made any official announcements yet, early reports suggest the upcoming device may arrive around a similar time frame in late September 2025.

Galaxy S25 FE is said to bring in some noticeable upgrades over its predecessor. As per reports, the S25 FE might offer more colour choices and different storage variants for users. Though there is no confirmation yet, the device is reportedly being prepared for release in the coming months and its rumoured price is surfacing online. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India could be between INR 55,000 and INR 60,000. OnePlus Pad Lite Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the smartphone may be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for durability. The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset, and it might run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. The S25 FE is also said to come in three colour options, which may be Navy, Jet Black, and Icy Blue. Vivo V60 Launch Date in India Confirmed, Will Release on August 12, 2025; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

The Galaxy S25 FE will likely be available in two variants. It may include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE front camera may have a 12MP lens. The device could come with a 4,900mAh battery, andwhich expected to support 45W fast charging aloandW wireless charging.

