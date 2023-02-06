Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 6 (ANI): Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday said a double-burner solar cooktop which can provide green, clean, effective and permanent solutions for cooking needs of families is being launched today. He said that this has high replicability in the countries of global south and the rest of the world.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, the petroleum minister said that the government is taking transformative measures to increase domestic exploration and production of traditional hydrocarbons.

The Minister also welcomed everyone to the first edition of India's flagship energy event and said, "India has already pledged to become net-zero in emissions by 2070 and cut down the emission by 1 billion tonne by the end of 2030."

"These commitments come despite India's historical contribution to global emissions (since 1890) is about 4 per cent, despite being the fifth largest economy and home to 17 per cent of the world's population and despite India's per capita emissions ranking lowest amongst the G20 countries and about half of the global average," he added.

As India's first comprehensive Energy event, covering the entire value chain, in its year of G20 presidency, IEW 2023 is a key discussion platform in the G20 calendar.

Global South is a term generally used to identify countries in the regions of Latin America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Against this backdrop, the minister said India carved out an energy agenda which is inclusive, market-based, and climate-sensitive. "We continue to underscore the importance of oil and gas yet our commitment to climate change mitigation goals remains unabated."

According to the minister, last year marked a tumultuous period in energy prices globally and created challenges to global development and sparked uncontrolled inflationary and recession fears.

The Minister said, "This comes against the backdrop of considerable volatility in energy prices. From the pandemic time, Crude Oil price increased by over 500 per cent [from around USD 20/bbl (per barrel) in April 2020 to over USD 120/bbl in June 2022]. Global LNG Prices also surged exponentially from around USD 2/MMBtu to USD 50/MMBtu (metric million british thermal unit)."

Puri said more than 60 million people visit the petrol pumps in India on a daily basis. "A nation of 1.4 billion plus has to be insulated against the global price rise so that energy is accessible at affordable cost. This is the primary focus of India's energy needs," the Minister said.

The Minister said the India Energy Week was borne out of PM Narendra Modi's long-standing vision for India's role in the global energy transition while ensuring energy security, affordability, and accessibility for her citizens. He said it captures India's dreams and aspirations of an 'Amrit Kaal', whilst also underlining her role in the 21st Century global economy as a 'Vishwaguru' following ideals of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

In Monday's plenary, the launch of three landmark initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was witnessed. Firstly, a double burner solar cooktop was being launched today. Secondly, the Minister said to phase out single-use plastic items, the country has launched the largest initiative in the world to reuse and recycle 100 million PET bottles per year.

He said this also resonates with global initiative 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) movement launched by PM Modi. "PET bottles will be converted into cloth for the front line workers of oil marketing companies (OMCs), non-combat uniforms for Armed Forces and other institutions and retail sales," the minister said.

Thirdly, the Minister said, "India achieved blending of 10 per cent ethanol in petrol, five months in advance during June 2022. We also advanced the availability of E20 blended petrol to 2025, five years from earlier planned in 2030."

He said the country was witnessing the launch of E20 fuel and a green mobility rally by PM Modi, which is also advanced by two months. The Green mobility rally will showcase various types of vehicles capable of having E20, E85, hydrogen fuel, CNG and other new-age fuels. (ANI)

