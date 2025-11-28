NewsVoir

Dubai [UAE], November 28: DP World, a leading provider of global smart logistics solutions, has signed Indian batting sensation Abhishek Sharma as a new brand ambassador. He joins cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar and global golf star Tommy Fleetwood as the third ambassador in DP World's evolving sports portfolio.

The announcement follows a hugely exciting year for Sharma. At the 2025 DP World Asia Cup, he broke the record for the most runs scored in a single T20I edition of the tournament, with 314 runs in seven innings, on his way to being named Player of the Tournament. These performances, along with consistent run-scoring in bilateral cricket, have propelled Abhishek to No.1 in the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings, achieving the highest rating ever recorded.

Through this long-term partnership, Sharma will represent DP World across a range of brand and stakeholder initiatives, including media appearances and digital storytelling that highlight shared values of performance and innovation.

Rizwan Soomar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent, DP World, said: "We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Sharma to the DP World family as our new brand ambassador -- a stellar addition to our circle of sporting champions. At DP World, our brand purpose is to "Change What's Possible" -- a philosophy that Abhishek truly embodies. On the field, he represents talent, fearlessness, and joy in equal measure -- redefining what it means to go beyond boundaries. As we look ahead to a season of exciting ICC tournaments, we look forward to cheering him on and wish him continued success on this remarkable journey."

Abhishek Sharma commented, "I am thrilled to sign as a DP World brand ambassador. Cricket has given me everything, shaping who I am both on and off the pitch, so I know first-hand the impact that it can have. DP World is a company that is clearly committed to helping grow the sport, making it more accessible for more players, in more places across the globe. I look forward to being part of this journey, working together to grow the game for everyone."

Abhishek's first engagement on behalf of DP World was at the Diwali with the Stars evening, during the inaugural DP World India Championship last month. The announcement is supported by a dedicated video asset featuring Abhishek Sharma receiving a personalised shirt, with the help of Sachin Tendulkar and Tommy Fleetwood.

This latest signing, further strengthens DP World's presence in global cricket, adding to partnerships with the International Cricket Council, the DP World Asia Cup, Delhi Capitals Men's and Women's Teams, DP World ILT20 and SA20, among others.

Since October 2023, DP World has set out on a mission to make cricket more accessible through the Beyond Boundaries Initiative and a kits-for-runs scheme that sees DP World promise ten cricket kits for every 100 runs scored in ICC tournaments.

To date, the initiative has seen twelve repurposed shipping containers delivered to grassroots cricket clubs around the world and 3,000 accompanying cricket kits: with more to follow.

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

