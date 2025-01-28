VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), India's most prestigious annual celebration of cinematic excellence, is proud to unveil the distinguished jury for its highly anticipated 2025 edition. The grand ceremony, scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, will celebrate the unparalleled legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema.

Also Read | Basant Panchami 2025 Wishes and Happy Saraswati Puja Greetings: Send Messages, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Auspicious Festival.

Under the leadership and guidance of Col. P. C. Sood - Advisory Board Member of DPIFF, this year's jury comprises luminaries from diverse fields, each bringing unparalleled expertise, global perspectives, and an unwavering commitment to honouring excellence in cinema, art, and culture.

The Esteemed Jury Panel Includes:

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2025 Funny Memes and Jokes: It's Almost V-Day and Internet Is Filled With Hilarious Posts, Viral Instagram Images and More That All Singles Can Relate To.

Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet - Consul General of France: Representing the birthplace of cinema, Sere-Charlet's deep-rooted association with French and global cinema offers an invaluable perspective.

Ferenc Jari - Consul General of Hungary: With a rich history of promoting Hungarian cinema on the world stage, Jari brings an invaluable viewpoint on artistic storytelling.

Erik af Hallstrom - Consul General of Finland: A cultural visionary, Hallstrom is known for championing Finland's creative arts and fostering cross-border artistic collaborations.

Daniel N. Quer Confalonieri - Consul General of Argentina: An advocate of Latin American cinema, Confalonieri's insights will amplify the festival's global appeal.

Kobbi Shoshani - Consul General of Israel: Renowned for fostering international cultural ties, Shoshani's deep understanding of global cinema adds a valuable perspective to the jury.

Donnawit Poolsawat - Consul General of Thailand: A dynamic bridge-builder between Thailand and India, Poolsawat is a vibrant advocate of cultural diplomacy, playing a pivotal role in showcasing Thailand's cinematic legacy and infusing Thai-Indian relations with renewed vibrancy.

Tanuj Garg - Film Producer: A stalwart of the Indian film industry, Garg's expertise in storytelling and production significantly enhances the jury's collective wisdom.

Chandrasekhar Pusalkar - Grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke & Jury President of DPIFF: Representing the legendary legacy of Indian cinema, Pusalkar continues his family's contribution to the art of filmmaking.

Ms. Ritika Bajaj - Founder of Indian Story Tellers, Writer, Director, and Producer: A creative force in storytelling, Ms. Bajaj's innovative approach to narratives resonates with the festival's commitment to honouring creativity.

Col. P. C. Sood (R) - Executive Vice President of Hinduja Group & Advisory Board Member of DPIFF: A seasoned leader with a passion for arts and culture, Col. Sood brings a strategic vision to the festival's mission.

Anil Mishra - Managing Director of DPIFF: An architect of the festival's growth, Mishra's dedication to promoting Indian cinema has been instrumental in elevating DPIFF on the global stage.

Abhishek Mishra - CEO of DPIFF: A dynamic leader, Mishra has been pivotal in shaping DPIFF as a global platform for celebrating cinematic excellence.

Celebrating Cinematic Excellence: DPIFF 2025

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) with its 2025 edition is committed to honouring the art of cinema and its power to inspire, entertain, and ignite social change. In addition to being the prestigious awards ceremony, DPIFF is a proud and vibrant hub of cultural exchange, dynamic hub of cultural exchange, uniting filmmakers, artists, and visionaries worldwide.

By championing innovation and sustainability, the festival serves as a beacon of progress, promoting social causes and impactful storytelling. DPIFF emphasizes the transformative power of film to shape societies and bridge cultures, believing that thought-provoking narratives and captivating visuals have the unique ability to foster understanding and inspire action.

Join Us in the Celebration

With eminent personalities from the film industry, government delegates, and global cultural leaders in attendance, DPIFF welcomes everyone to witness this extraordinary celebration of cinematic excellence. Experience the magic of storytelling and honour the creative spirit that unites us all at DPIFF 2025.

For further details, you may visit: www.dpiff.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)