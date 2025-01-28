Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magha, which usually falls in January or February. Basant Panchami 2025 will be observed on Sunday, February 2. This festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, knowledge, learning, and the arts. It is especially significant for students, educators, and artists who seek the goddess's blessings for intellect and creativity. On Basant Panchami 2025, share these Basant Panchami 2025 wishes, Happy Saraswati Puja greetings, messages, HD wallpapers, quotes and images to celebrate the festival with your friends and family.

Basant Panchami celebration begins with devotees donning yellow attire, symbolising energy, prosperity, and the vibrant hues of spring. Homes and temples are adorned with yellow flowers, and special pujas are conducted to honour Goddess Saraswati. Offerings of sweets, fruits, and yellow-coloured dishes, such as saffron rice, are prepared. Schools and educational institutions often organize Saraswati Puja, where students place their books and instruments near the goddess's idol, praying for enlightenment and success.

Basant Panchami is also considered an auspicious day for initiating children into learning, a ritual known as Vidyarambham. In parts of India, farmers celebrate the festival by worshiping their fields and tools, expressing gratitude for the upcoming harvest season. In Punjab and Haryana, it marks the beginning of kite-flying festivals, adding a joyous and colourful dimension to the celebration.

Beyond its religious significance, Basant Panchami symbolises the harmonious blend of nature, culture, and spirituality. It encourages individuals to embrace knowledge and creativity while celebrating the beauty of the changing seasons. The festival also highlights the importance of education and the pursuit of excellence, making it a cherished occasion across India.

