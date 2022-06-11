Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI/PNN): India's First Popular dentech startup Smile In Hour® https://www.smileinhour.in founder and innovator were awarded the Prestigious Excellence Award in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Award Night at a huge conference held in Ahmedabad. He was bestowed with the Prestigious Award by the Chief Guest for the evening, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani for innovation to prevent Oral Cancer and Oral Submucous Fibrosis with the use of OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit.

The dignitaries present on Stage (Left to Right) were Sanjeev Mehta, Founder, Yuva Disha Kendra, Dr H G Koshia, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Control Administration, GoG Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, GoI, Dr Viranchi Shah, National President, Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA).

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs South Africa: Will Umran Malik Make his Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Cuttack.

Glimpses of award ceremony images, Video and Dr Bharat Agravat Speech regarding How to prevent mouth cancer at home and Startup India Ecosystem benefits for Pharma and Healthcare sector: https://youtu.be/oYNyEwyxeiY

The awards will felicitate the Pharma and Healthcare fraternity for their commitment to their communities and the drive to make a difference in the world. The awards will provide deserving Indian entrepreneurs, startups, and leaders a platform to be heard from and a genuine celebration of their achievements. The awards will be recognized towards their hard work and dedicated efforts in becoming Atmanirbhar in this sector. Such recognition also boosts morale and propels the aspiration of the awardees and others present. The award focus is set across Pharma to Healthcare, Life Sciences to Medical Tourism fields. Recognition through awards would motivate more pharma entrepreneurs to join the sector and excel in their current business. The awards will also showcase new innovative technologies much needed in today's market and to make India a hub of global medical innovation.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Poland Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch NED vs POL Football Match in India.

Dr Bharat Agravat http://www.drbharat.agravat.com is one of the foremost dentists not just in India but also in the world. He is leading the Indian quest for lower treatment costs and accessible healthcare for people in every strata in the society. He believes in wholehearted service to the poor as they mostly don't have access to proper treatment. He has multiple degrees in dentistry from global eminent universities, especially New York University and Buffalo University.

His devised OSMF Mouth Opening Kit completely cures Oral Submucous Fibrosis symptoms like mouth ulcer, followed by the OSMF itself. The OSMF Mouth Opening Device helps in fully opening of the mouth as before. The medical fraternity in Ahmedabad, and India, is proud to be represented by Dr Bharat Agravat", said a Senior Manager at Smile in Hour® Spalon Cosmetic Dental Clinic http://www.smileinhour.com .

Shop now online at https://www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com

OSMF Mouth Opening Kit treatment @ home™ is a pioneering and path-breaking Do-it-yourself combo of mouth-opening medicine tablets and mouth opening exercise device that has been invented by Dr Bharat Agravat. He is Cosmetic and Implants Dental Surgeon who has set new benchmarks of excellence with 18 distinguished awards and 20 years of experience. OSMF Mouth Opening Treatment at Home Online Brand Store Manage by Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd https://www.healthcare.agravat.com.

Address - Smile in Hour® Spalon Dental Clinic Thaltej & Bodakdev, Mohini Complex, UF-2, Beside Atithi Dining Hall Near The Pride Hotel. Off S.G. Road, Judges Bunglow Rd, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054

Website- www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com

For more details and inquiry visit at

- India's best Famous Cosmetic Implants Dentist: http://www.drbharat.agravat.com

- Fixed Teeth in 3 Days: http://www.dentalimplant.agravat.com

- India's Best Cosmetic and Implants Smile in Hour® Spalon Dental Clinic: http://www.smileinhour.com

- Dr Agravat Ayurveda Center: https://www.ayurveda.agravat.com

- Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd: https://www.healthcare.agravat.com

- India's first dentech startup: https://www.smileinhour.in

- OSMF Mouth Opening DIY Kit: https://www.osmfmouthopeningkit.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)