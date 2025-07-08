VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: In a heartfelt tribute to one of the world's most revered spiritual leaders, Dr. Dinesh Shahra--eminent industrialist, philanthropist, and thought leader--commemorated the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama through a special Annadanam (community food offering).

This timeless gesture, rooted in service, compassion, and spiritual unity, beautifully reflected the essence of His Holiness's teachings.

Dr. Shahra, author of the acclaimed book "Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness," has long drawn inspiration from His Holiness's profound messages on peace, mindfulness, and universal love. Having met the Dalai Lama on multiple occasions and visited his monasteries, Dr. Shahra continues to derive spiritual clarity and inner strength from His Holiness's wisdom and presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahra said,"His Holiness reminds us that true happiness lies in compassion, humility, and simplicity. In a world torn by ego, conflict, and consumerism, we must return to the heart. This Annadanam is more than a meal--it is an offering of love, a prayer for harmony, and a celebration of shared humanity."

As part of his ongoing mission to inspire the youth and promote inner awakening, Dr. Shahra had earlier composed and dedicated a soulful musical tribute titled "Love, Compassion, Joy & Peace" to His Holiness. Deeply aligned with the Dalai Lama's teachings, this heartfelt composition continues to resonate with audiences, encouraging conscious living, inner joy, and global harmony. "The world doesn't just need more achievers--it needs more awakened souls," noted Dr. Shahra. "I shall continue to seek the blessings of His Holiness and carry forward the message of loving-kindness, mindful living, and noble vision", he stated.

Through the impactful work of his foundation across education, sustainability, and value-based living, Dr. Shahra remains dedicated to integrating spiritual wisdom into everyday life--spreading the universal message of oneness, joy, and seva (selfless service) across communities worldwide.

