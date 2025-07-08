New Delhi, July 8: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will let iPhone users to create AI-powered custom chat wallpapers using Meta AI. The Meta-owned platform is said to be gradually introducing this feature with the latest WhatsApp for iOS 25.19.75 update, which is now available on the App Store. As per reports, a selected iOS users can start using the new wallpaper tool, and more users are expected to receive it in the coming weeks. The feature may offer a personalised chat experience by allowing users to design unique wallpapers through the app.

The new feature is powered by Meta AI and allows users to generate chat wallpapers based on their personal preferences. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started to release a new feature that will allow iOS users to create AI-generated chat wallpapers using Meta AI. The feature is said to be currently available to select iOS users with the latest app version from the App Store and will gradually reach more users in the coming weeks. Grok 4 Release Date: Elon Musk Announces Launch Date of Upcoming AI Model From xAI; Check Details.

WhatsApp AI-Powered Chat Wallpapers

A small group of WhatsApp users now have access to a new feature that lets them create personalised chat wallpapers using Meta AI. To try it out, users need to go into the chat theme settings, where a new option appears under the wallpaper section. By tapping on this option, a text box will open where users can type in a description of the kind of wallpaper they want. The prompts can be simple or imaginative text prompts.

Meta AI takes the description and produces a range of wallpaper designs. These results are then shown in a scrollable layout for users to view and select their favourite version easily. If the suggested wallpapers do not meet expectations, users have the option to either rephrase their original prompt or ask Meta AI to create a new set of images. It will provide a chance to fine-tune the style, theme, or specific elements of the wallpaper. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 and OnePlus Buds 4 Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Once a design is chosen, users are not restricted to using it. As per reports, Meta AI also provides a refinement feature, which is said to further customise the selected image. Users can request changes like adjusting the colour scheme, adding or removing certain details, or improving the visual quality for a more custom result.

