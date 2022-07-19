New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/PNN): MGM Muthoot Hospitals, partnering with Khans Media City, Dubai extended its wings globally by organizing the launch of its International Health Care Programme and health check-up packages on 1st July, 2022 at MGM Hospital, Kozhencherry, Kerala, India.

Dr Mohammed Khan, Founder, President, and CEO of Khans Media City, Dubai, inaugurated the program. Muthoot International Patient Care Program is conceived to provide the most proficient and superlative treatment which not only benefits Keralites and their family members across the world but is also well equipped to facilitate any International Clientele worldwide.

Dr Georgie Kurian Muthoot, Medical & Managing Director, Muthoot Healthcare and

Dr Mohammad Khan revealed the logo in the presence of Honourable Dignitaries.

Dr Cherian Mathew, Medical Superintendent; Dr Mathew Tharian, Deputy Medical Superintendent; Dr Murali Krishnan N, Chief Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon; Captain J.C Joseph, Administrator were among the honourable dignitaries present at the launch.

In the words of Dr Mohammed Khan, "It is my privilege to be a part of this noble project from a truly service-oriented medical institution. In my own experience, the love and care of the staff and management is amazing. The MD Dr Georgie Kurian is well known to me, who is based in the UK, a good visionary, and a kind-hearted person. I offer all the heart full support from me and my whole team members to this new global venture."

The world-famous Branding Strategist and Media Celebrity, Dr Mohammed Khan, President and CEO of Khans Media City, Dubai who has been associated with FIFA World Cups, Olympics, DSF and Arab Health Congress etc. for decades and publisher of many International magazines like Layali Dubai, Emirates Japan, Hajj Mabroor, The Leader, FIFA World Magazines etc. is entering into a partnership with MGM Muthoot Hospitals, the pioneers in advanced medical care facilities in Kerala.

Dr Khan and Khans Media City, have been proffering events that benefit the public interest and society as a whole, for a long time. A name that cannot be unfastened when it comes to both the cultural and developmental scenario of the UAE, Awarded several times as the best Media and Branding personality by Govt of India, UAE, KSA, Japan, Brazil, and so on. Dr. Khan has been blessed with the most prestigious Olympic Gold medal for his exemplary work done for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Dr Khan is being awarded and appreciated by several highly prestigious organizations like UNESCO, World Peace Foundations, and several Govts. and Rulers. Dr. Khan is the Brand Ambassador for Govt of India's International and Domestic programs like Swach Bharath, Digital India and Make in India, etc. He is being recognized by his native country India with the "Pravasi Rathna" award for his Global achievements.

The partnership between the two giant powers is more likely to serve the growing healthcare base along with a vision of expanding the medical services of the hospital group across the globe. The healthcare and check-up programs offer its participants a comprehensive overview of their health status which will help a person to get correct and appropriate treatment for their sound health.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)