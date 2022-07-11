New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited was conferred with the prestigious 'Inspiring CEO of 2022' at the recently held 'The Economic Times CEO conclave'.

An event held to felicitate industry stalwarts for their significant efforts in changing the world dynamics, 'The Economic Times CEO Conclave' acknowledges and recognizes leaders and achievers who have opened new opportunities for themselves as well as others.

A technology savvy business leader, Dr Singhania's remarkable visionary abilities blended with innovative & entrepreneurial zeal have been best demonstrated in his pioneering effort of ushering radial technology in India way back in 1977 when all other tyre companies in the country were grappling with intricacies of conventional technology.

On receiving the award, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said, "I am honored to receive this notable award. I would like to thank the jury and The Economic Times for recognizing mine as well as our company's efforts towards bringing a positive paradigm shift. This award motivates us to continue our run to offer innovative products and best of services to the customers."

Moreover, Dr Singhania has also been featured in 'The Economic Times Inspiring CEO's Coffee Table Book of 2022' launched at the conclave.

