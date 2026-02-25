Adilabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a sharp attack against the Congress government in Telangana over former MLA Balka Suman's arrest in a violence case.

After visiting former MLA Balka Suman and other party leaders lodged in Adilabad jail, KT Rama Rao accused Congress of indulging in violence during the Kyathanpalli Municipality elections.

KTR told reporters, "Across the state, despite all the irregularities committed during the municipal elections, the people have taught the Congress and the BJP a lesson. The Congress threatened, intimidated, and attacked our party candidates. Not only that, the entire state witnessed the misconduct and undemocratic actions of the Congress in several municipalities, insulting the people's mandate."

He further claimed that BRS won 10 seats and their alliance partner CPI won four seats, accusing Congress and CM Revanth Reddy of "undemocratically" seizing power.

KTR said, "In Kyathanpalli Municipality of Mancherial district, our party won 10 seats, and our alliance partner CPI won 4 seats -- a total of 14 seats. Despite this majority, the Congress Party resorted to unethical practices to prevent us from assuming power. Even though they won only 7 out of 22 seats, the Congress showed an undemocratic hunger for power and seized control of the municipality. Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the local minister Vivek and the administrative machinery behaved unlawfully and mocked the people's verdict."

"Not just there, similar incidents occurred in several places, especially in Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district, where the Congress Party acted in the same manner. In Kyathanpalli, even after offering inducements, our 14 councillors did not surrender to the Congress Party. When Congress councillors behaved indecently and even attacked our women councillors, the minister and MP present there simply watched and laughed instead of intervening. Such degraded politics may not have occurred anywhere else in the country's history," he added.

He claimed that Balka Suman and other party leaders were arrested for questioning the "illegal actions" of the Telangana government.

"In Jangaon as well, a Dalit woman councillor was forcibly dragged and treated disgracefully. When our former MLA Balka Suman, municipal vice chairman Moola Rajireddy, and other party leaders questioned the illegal actions of officials in Kyathanpalli, they were arrested and shifted to Adilabad Central Jail. However, while illegal cases were filed against our leaders for resisting misconduct, no cases were registered against their own party's former MLA Jaggareddy or BJP MP Arvind, despite them using abusive language and making threats," he said.

The BRS working president also accused the police of a bias towards Congress and the BJP.

He said, "The State DGP appears to be delivering one form of justice to one party and another to Congress and BJP. KTR questioned whether the DGP cannot see the misconduct of Congress and BJP leaders. In Kyathanpalli, even when councillors were allegedly offered Rs 3 crore each, they refused the money, saying they would stand firmly with their leader KCR and with Suman."

"I thank the party councillors and CPI leaders for standing by the alliance principles. To those who are deriving pleasure from putting Suman in jail, KTR said that this is not new to him. During the Telangana movement, Suman went to jail multiple times and fought bravely against police excesses. If Revanth Reddy thinks he can intimidate their leader with false cases, no one will be afraid. Power is not permanent, and the time will come when Revanth Reddy will face consequences," the BRS leader added.

"Because Congress is in power in the state and the BJP at the Centre, the opposition is targeted. Within two years, KCR will become Chief Minister again, and those responsible for the current misconduct will face punishment," he said.

When asked about the bail plea for former MLA Balka Suman and other leaders, KT Rama Rao said, "The party's legal team is fighting the government's actions in court. We have faith in the judiciary and believe the court will uphold democracy. We will appeal to the court to take action against those who misbehaved with women councillors and release their leaders. Justice will prevail."

This comes in the backdrop of reported violence and rising tension during the Telangana civic polls. (ANI)

