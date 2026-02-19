PNN

New Delhi [India], February 19: India's job market has grown fast since the IT boom of the 1990s, yet many young people still struggle to get hired. Companies often say candidates lack interview skills and practical knowledge. Students study hard but feel lost when facing real hiring rounds. This gap between talent and opportunity has become a major concern across industries. Experts believe the problem is not intelligence but preparation. Without guidance from real hiring professionals, many capable people miss chances that could change their lives and careers.

Also Read | 'Ghar Ghuskar Goli Maarunga': BJP Worker Raj Amera Singh Threatens Rahul Gandhi, Detained After Video Goes Viral.

Career experts believe the solution lies in practical coaching instead of theory based advice. Job seekers need training that shows how interviews actually work. They must learn how to speak clearly, present skills, and understand company expectations. Structured mentoring can help build confidence and remove fear. Psychometric tests also help people understand strengths and career direction. When training is based on real hiring experience, candidates gain clarity. This method can improve employability. This way, they help both freshers and professionals move forward in their careers.

To address this challenge, veteran HR leader Dr RK Singh has launched thecoachr.com .The CoacHR is a platform guided fully by experienced HR professionals. Dr RK Singh has over three decades of corporate experience and holds degrees from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta. Dr RK Singh is also certified from the International Coach Federation. With all this, he brings deep hiring insight. The platform The CoacHR offers mock interviews, resume guidance, and behaviour analysis so users learn how recruiters actually think and select candidates.

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Chemistry Shines in New 'Tu Yaa Main' BTS; Film Stays Steady at Box Office (View Post).

Across India, students and working professionals now prefer mentors who have real industry exposure. Online videos and generic tips often fail because they do not match real interview situations. Many learners say they want honest feedback instead of scripted advice. This trend shows a shift in mindset where people value experience based coaching more than motivational talks. As job competition rises, practical preparation has become as important as academic marks. The demand for trusted mentors is rising steadily in both cities and smaller towns.

The new coaching model works on a simple idea that employability improves when people understand their strengths and mistakes. The platform trains users in communication, workplace behaviour, and career planning. Its approach aims to prepare individuals for long term success rather than one interview. This method supports the wider goal of making Indian talent more confident and job ready. By combining HR knowledge with structured coaching, the initiative shows how focused guidance can solve employability challenges and support career growth.

thecoachr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)