New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Inaugural ceremony of free portable digital X-Ray for Char Dham Yatris was organized by Six Sigma High Altitude Medical Services and Star Wellness & Care Foundation.

Chief guests Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Health, Education & Cooperative, Government of Uttrakhand, along with Bharat Singh, MLA, Rudraprayag; Shaila Rani Rawat, MLA, Kedarnath; Mayur Dixit IAS, District Magistrate, Rudraprayag; Ayush Aggarwal, SP Rudraprayag; Bindesh Kumar Shukla, CMO- Rudraprayag; Naresh Kumar, CDO; Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj, Medical Director, Six Sigma & Dr Sameer Bhati, Founder & Director, Star Wellness & Care Foundation glorified the occasion with their presence.

Talking about the free health facility, founder of the Star Foundation Dr Sameer Bhati said, "Being Portable & easy-to-operate, this digital X-Ray machine will be very useful for delivering quality screening & diagnosis in different remote locations, especially in the hilly areas where it can be carried anywhere, anytime even at out-of-hospital settings too. Due to the advanced technology, this will indeed help us to get clear & sharp images immediately on phone facilitating in successful & accurate diagnosis too."

Sharing the views about the campaign, Dr Bhati said, "Star Wellness & Care Foundation is deeply obliged to serve the devotees with the free health facility. Our organization under its programme Star Healthy India Mission is relentlessly taking steps for health initiatives in various geographies so as to make the health services easily accessible to all. We are happy to provide the health support in this auspicious yatra. "

