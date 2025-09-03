PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: The World Record of Excellence, a globally recognised organisation from England, successfully hosted its Award Ceremony 2025 on 24 August 2025 at Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The prestigious event was a grand celebration of excellence across diverse fields, honoring 65 eminent individuals and organisations for their exceptional contributions to society.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali Booked: Radha Films and Hospitality CEO Prateek Raj Mathur Registers FIR Against Director in Rajasthan After His Name Removed From Film 'Love and War' As Line Producer.

The ceremony witnessed a distinguished gathering of leaders, innovators, and change-makers from the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Nepal, and 15 states of India, along with renowned Bollywood celebrities, industry stalwarts, and dedicated social activists.

Among the esteemed dignitaries, Dr. Sohini Sastri--a two-time President Award-winning Astrologer, Life Coach, and Philanthropist--stood out for her invaluable contributions in spirituality, holistic guidance, and social service. As the Brand Ambassador of the World Record of Excellence, England, Dr. Sastri had the honor of felicitating achievers on stage, applauding their remarkable accomplishments and lasting impact on society.

Also Read | S Sreesanth Injury Row: Supreme Court Hears United India Insurance Co’s Appeal Against Rajasthan Royals Over Fast Bowler’s Injury in IPL 2012.

The ceremony was further graced by global and national leaders, including Dr. Diwakar Sukul (Renowned Psychologist, London, United Kingdom), His Excellency Prof. Dr. Madhu Krishan (Eminent Scientist and Chairman & Chief Rector, AUGP, United States of America), Mr. Rajendra Darda (Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Media Group and Former Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Maharashtra), Mr. Rajendra Pawar (Director, MSEDCL), and His Grace Dr. Suradas Prabhu (Trustee and President, ISKCON Kharghar), along with several celebrated actors, producers, and cultural icons.

Dr. Sohini Sastri's presence brought a profound spiritual and humanitarian essence to the grand evening. In her inspiring address, she expressed heartfelt gratitude and emphasised the importance of blending spiritual wisdom with social responsibility, motivating the gathering with her vision of a compassionate and empowered society.

The World Record of Excellence honored achievers who have made outstanding contributions in governance, science, spirituality, arts, culture, and philanthropy. Dr. Sastri's active role in felicitating these luminaries reflected her unwavering commitment to uplifting humanity and celebrating excellence across the globe.

The event was conducted with elegance and dignity by Mr. Sanjay Panjwani (Vice President, World Record of Excellence).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)