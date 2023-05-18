New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): Dr Sundeep Jain, the founder of Abdominal Cancer Day, was presented with the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award by Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha at the British Parliament in London. The award recognizes Dr. Jain's outstanding work in raising awareness about abdominal cancer and his efforts to improve the diagnosis and treatment of this disease. Mr. Sunil Chopra - Mayor of London , Virendra Sharma - Member of Parliament UK, Baroness Sandip Verma - Former Mp, House of Lords & Women representative of United Nations, UK , Suresh Mishra - International President & Founder Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha , Robert Davies - Patron UK chapter of Bharat Gaurav Awards conferred the award to Dr Sundeep Jain alongwith 31 eminent personalities of Indian diaspora.

Abdominal Cancer Day is celebrated every year on May 19 to raise awareness about this deadly disease, which affects millions of people around the world. Dr Jain founded the initiative in 2019 to educate people about the risks and symptoms of abdominal cancer and to promote early detection and treatment.

Dr Sundeep Jain is widely recognized for his contributions to the field of oncology and has dedicated his career to advancing cancer care through clinical expertise, research, and advocacy. His expertise in abdominal cancer has garnered international acclaim, and his work has positively impacted the lives of countless patients.

Over the past five years, Abdominal Cancer Day has gained significant momentum, with events and activities organized in countries around the world. Dr Jain has been instrumental in building a global community of healthcare professionals, researchers, and patient advocates to raise awareness about this disease and improve patient outcomes.

The Bharat Gaurav Award, which translates to "Pride of India," is presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to society in various fields, including medicine, education, social work, and the arts. Dr. Jain was recognized for his exceptional work in the medical field and for his tireless efforts to raise awareness about abdominal cancer.

Commenting on the award, Dr Sundeep Jain said, "I am deeply humbled to receive the Bharat Gaurav Award. This recognition is not just for me but for the entire Abdominal Cancer Day community, which has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about this disease and improve patient outcomes. I hope that this award will inspire more people to join us in the fight against abdominal cancer."

To mark the upcoming Abdominal Cancer Day on May 19, 2023, a poster was released by dignitaries, healthcare professionals, and patient advocates who attended the award ceremony. The poster aims to spread awareness about the risks and symptoms of abdominal cancer and promote early detection and treatment.

For more information about Abdominal Cancer Day and to find out how you can get involved, please visit www.abdominalcancerday.org.

