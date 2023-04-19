New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/PNN): The knowledge most people have about implants is limited to hair and skin. However, implantology is a major branch of dentistry that is yet to find its way into mainstream discourses. Achieving a significant feat in this domain, Dr Swapnil Pande (BDS, MDS, PhD) receives the Global Outreach Healthcare Award 2023 for being the Outstanding Implantologist of The Year. The award officially recognized his contribution to the global healthcare sector and acknowledged his expertise in the field of advanced dentistry.

Every year, the Global Outreach Medical & Health Association (GOMHA) presents the Global Outreach Healthcare Award to recognize exceptional accomplishments in allied health fields across the globe. This award encompasses various healthcare professions such as dentistry, pharmacy, midwifery, nursing, medicine, optometry, audiology, psychology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, athletic training, and others.

Also Read | 'Don't Want Rejected Leaders': West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on TMC Leader Mukul Roy's Desire To Rejoin BJP.

Professionals like Dr Swapnil receiving this award are honored with a medal and a certificate in recognition of their achievements. The recipient is selected by a panel of judges, which includes the President and Vice President of GOMHA, along with another distinguished individual.

Along with his wife, Dr Richa Mehta (BDS, MDS, FAGE), Dr Swapnil practices at Dr. Richa's Cosmodent, Mira Road, Mumbai. The cosmetic and dental clinic follows a family dentistry module with the aim of developing a healthy relationship with the patients and providing them with comprehensive dental care. The husband-wife duo has equipped the clinic with modern equipment and tools that are in sync with the ongoing tech and medical trends. The clinic is popular across the city of Mumbai for recommending and undertaking procedures like root canal treatment, dental fillings, dental implants, braces & aligners, and more.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RR vs LSG T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Talking about his achievement, Dr Swapnil stresses the importance of building a rapport with patients to bring out the best in doctors. He says, "Especially in fields like dentistry, a patient needs to feel at home and completely comfortable while being treated by a doctor. We have always believed that taking time out to listen to the patients and understanding the minute details of their issues can significantly enhance the treatment. I feel honored to receive such recognition at a global stage and will do my best to continue our approach toward helping our patients lead healthy and happy lives!"

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)