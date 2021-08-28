New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/Target Media): An MoU was signed between Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) and IG Drones in order to establish a 'Drone Center of Excellence' at ESSCI aligned with the terms laid by the newly drafted National Education Policy that has widened the scope for imparting knowledge related to Drone Technology under Vocational Courses for different age groups.

NEP believes in including demand-based courses related to Drones as a Vocational subject with an aim to broaden the horizons for young children, facilitating their growth & improvement.

The MoU was signed between Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and IG DRONES on August 24 which beamed a new varsity into the drone ecosystem in India.

Under this MoU, both the parties agreed upon enhancing the training infrastructure of the institutes partnered up with ESSCI with a common goal to make the future generations of the nation, skilled and capable enough to cope up with the rapid technological advancements. With the next wave of 10 million trained youth surging up with the newer drone ecosystem in place, India is soon going to be the Drone Hub of the World.

According to a January 2020 PwC report, India is said to be the fastest-growing drone market in the world and is predicted to mushroom to $885 million by 2021. It is also expected to reach $1,810 million by FY 2026, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 14.61 per cent.

A recent research by the global market intelligence and advisory firm BIS, also stated that the Indian drone market is expected to reach $1.21 billion by the end of 2021.

From surveillance to spreading awareness, disaster management to aiding search efforts, the Central Government has increasingly started deploying Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) a.k.a. drones to facilitate better governance. During the peak of the pandemic, the drones have played a crucial role in controlling the situation in different ways.

"The Center of Excellence will be powered by a High-End workstation along with Industry Standard relevant softwares to give a firsthand experience of drone flying and field training with safety gears. We also aim at providing performance-based placement support to the trained pilots." says Om Prakash Das, Co-founder, IG Drones

Thus, it's important to educate the Indian youth with Drone Technology in order to empower them with essential knowledge and resources. The Center of Excellence is the best method to do this. By collaborating with technical institutes like ESSCI across the nation, the Drone CoE facilitates training the youth on how to manufacture drones and later use them for inspection, survey, monitoring and other purposes. The CoE plays a major role in enhancing industrial awareness among students and also provides placement opportunities in the same field, besides equipping them with valuable skills and nurturing them with the future ready skills.

IG Drones COE - It is an educational arm of one of India's leading drone enterprise solution provider IG Drones headquartered at Delhi. The aim of IG Drones COE is to train and upskill the youth for the future of drone technology to make them industry ready and empower India's drone ecosystem with advanced drone technology skilled resource.IG Drones has offices across 7 locations and has executed 150+ projects across 22+ states in India partnering with multiple State Governments & 30 of the biggest PSU's & MNC's in segments like Powerline, Infrastructure, Renewables, Mining, Railway, River Mapping, Agriculture, Industrial, Forest Survey etc.

They're present all over the country starting from the head office at Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and branch offices at Delhi, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Delhi & Guwahati (Assam).

Aligned with the government missions, Skill India & Atma Nirbhar Bharat, it has taken on the responsibility of training and enhancing the abilities of India's youth, preparing them for the upcoming Industrial 4.0 Revolution. The Drone Centre of Excellence (CoE) by IG Drones is a program aimed at skilling over 10 million students about the newest drone technologies and build the capacity. The skill development initiatives by IG DRONES are aimed at making self-sustainable & bringing up a revolutionary paradigm shift in making India the next Drone Hub in the world.

Er. Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, Head Skill Development and Board Member, IG Drones seems really hopeful about the collaboration.

"With increasing demand for drones in India in various fields, drone technology has become the primary key to the nation's development. Thus, this collaboration of IG Drones with the allied sectors in India seems to have a bright, promising future ahead. I'm sure, it's going to open up new opportunities in Product Development, opening up innumerous paths in the field of Research & Analysis in India." says he.

