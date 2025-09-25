DS28 Global LLP: From the Fields of India to the Markets of the World

New Delhi [India], September 25: In today's interconnected global economy, businesses that combine ethical practices, sustainability, and quality sourcing are setting new benchmarks in international trade. One such name emerging as a trusted partner in this journey is DS28 Global LLP, founded by Abhishek Sinngh, a visionary entrepreneur committed to bringing India's agricultural and natural mineral wealth to the world. With a unique model that connects rural farmers and traditional producers directly to international buyers, DS28 Global is not just exporting products--it is exporting India's heritage, purity, and promise.

Empowering Farmers, Empowering India

At the heart of DS28 Global LLP's philosophy lies a simple yet powerful idea: India's farmers are the backbone of the nation's prosperity. For decades, these farmers have worked tirelessly in the fields, producing crops that are globally celebrated for their quality and nutritional richness. Yet, many have been left behind in the modern trade ecosystem, often struggling to access fair markets and better prices for their produce.

DS28 Global seeks to change this reality. By sourcing turmeric, red chilly, and psyllium husk directly from farmers, the company eliminates unnecessary middlemen, ensuring that farmers receive fair compensation for their hard work. This approach not only raises rural incomes but also inspires confidence in farming communities, helping them see agriculture as a sustainable and rewarding livelihood for generations to come.

Founder Abhishek Sinngh emphasizes, "When farmers grow, India grows. DS28 Global is not just in the business of exports--we are in the business of empowering farmers and building India's image as a global supplier of trust and quality."

Sourcing Excellence: Turmeric, Red Chilly, and Psyllium Husk

Turmeric - India's Golden Spice for Global Wellness

Turmeric, known as India's "golden spice," is celebrated worldwide for its rich curcumin content and health benefits. DS28 Global offers turmeric in both finger and powder form, with varying curcumin percentages (1%, 3-5%, and 7-8%) to meet diverse international requirements. Each batch is carefully sourced from farmers who follow sustainable farming practices, ensuring purity, natural flavor, and medicinal value.

Red Chilly - Flavor with Fire

From the fertile lands of India, DS28 Global sources premium-quality red chillies that add color, taste, and zest to cuisines worldwide. Known for their rich flavor and vibrant color, Indian chillies hold a unique place in the spice trade. By partnering with farmers, DS28 Global ensures consistent quality, hygienic processing, and adherence to global food safety standards.

Psyllium Husk - Nature's Digestive Fiber

With the rising global demand for natural health supplements, psyllium husk has become a sought-after product in international markets. DS28 Global sources this natural fiber directly from Indian farmers, supplying pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries worldwide. Beyond commercial value, psyllium husk reflects India's contribution to global health and wellness.

Natural White Quartz - Purity from the Mines of India

DS28 Global LLP is not limited to agricultural products. The company also exports natural white quartz, sourced straight from the mineral-rich mines of India. Known for its exceptional purity and versatility, quartz has applications in construction, glass manufacturing, electronics, and decorative industries.

By bringing this mineral treasure to the world, DS28 Global highlights India's strength as not only an agricultural powerhouse but also a reliable source of high-quality minerals for industrial and commercial use.

"Made in India, Grown in India, for the World"

This philosophy drives every decision at DS28 Global LLP. The company believes that India's strength lies in its soil, its farmers, and its resources. By nurturing these roots, DS28 Global ensures that international clients experience authenticity, traceability, and trust.

The "Made in India, Grown in India, for the World" approach also resonates deeply with the global demand for sustainable and ethically sourced products. International buyers increasingly seek transparency in sourcing, and DS28 Global offers exactly that--products grown with care, processed with responsibility, and delivered with integrity.

Quality and Compliance: Meeting Global Standards

In the competitive export industry, quality assurance is not optional--it is essential. DS28 Global LLP follows stringent processes to ensure that every consignment meets international standards. From hygienic packaging in 25 kg HDP bags to ensuring compliance with food safety norms, the company leaves no detail overlooked.

Whether it is spices destined for Europe, psyllium husk for the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, or quartz for Asian industries, DS28 Global ensures that its products reflect consistency, reliability, and excellence.

A Visionary at the Helm - Abhishek Sinngh

Behind DS28 Global's growing reputation is the leadership of Abhishek Sinngh, who brings a rare blend of entrepreneurial drive and social commitment. His vision extends beyond profit margins--he aims to transform the lives of farmers while positioning India as a global leader in sustainable exports.

Abhishek believes in building relationships, not just transactions. By combining farmer partnerships, corporate ethics, and global outreach, he has shaped DS28 Global into a brand that symbolizes trust, transparency, and empowerment.

Why Business Clients Trust DS28 Global LLP

For international buyers and corporate clients, DS28 Global is more than an exporter--it is a strategic partner. Here's why:

- Direct Sourcing Advantage: Ensures authenticity and competitive pricing.

- Farmer Empowerment: Adds a social responsibility dimension to every purchase.

- Diverse Portfolio: From agro-products to minerals, clients access multiple categories under one roof.

- Global Standards: Compliance with quality, safety, and packaging norms.

- Ethical Trade Practices: Building long-term trust with every deal.

This unique combination of social impact and business excellence makes DS28 Global LLP a preferred choice for buyers seeking reliable Indian exports.

Looking Ahead: A Global Footprint

As demand for natural, authentic, and sustainable products grows worldwide, DS28 Global LLP is poised for expansion. Plans are underway to strengthen sourcing networks, diversify product offerings, and establish stronger global partnerships.

Abhishek Sinngh envisions DS28 Global not just as an exporter but as a global ambassador of Indian quality--a company that carries the pride of Indian farmers and the purity of Indian resources to every corner of the globe.

Conclusion

DS28 Global LLP is more than a business--it is a movement. A movement that begins in the fields of Indian farmers, flows through the mines of Indian soil, and reaches international markets with integrity and excellence. By aligning farmer empowerment with global business needs, DS28 Global is proving that trade can be both profitable and purposeful.

As the world looks for trusted partners in sourcing natural products, DS28 Global LLP stands tall with its guiding vision:

"Empowering Farmers, Enriching Trade, Expanding India's Reach."

