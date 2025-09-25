In a landmark move, Ravi Ashwin has joined the Sydney Thunder franchise ahead of the BBL 2025-26 (Big Bash League). The reason why this move is historic is that Ravi Ashwin is now set to become the first Indian capped player to feature in the men's Big Bash League tournament. Ravi Ashwin's signing was announced by Sydney Thunder as well as the Big Bash League on their official social media handles. But who are Ravi Ashwin's teammates at Sydney Thunder? In this article, we shall take a look at just that. Ravi Ashwin Joins Sydney Thunder Ahead of BBL 2025-26 in Historic Move, Set to Become First Indian Capped Player to Play in Men's Big Bash League.

Ravi Ashwin needs no separate introduction. One of the greatest match-winners India have ever produced, Ravi Ashwin, retired from international cricket last year, interestingly in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 and earlier this year, said adieu to the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well, after his second stint with the Chennai Super Kings. Ravi Ashwin, while announcing retirement from the IPL, had stated that he wanted to explore various leagues around the world and now, he will become the first high-profile Indian male cricketer to feature in the popular Australian T20 tournament. 'I'll Try and Make All You Call Me Ash and Not Ravi' Ravi Ashwin Shares Message For Fans After Joining Sydney Thunder For Upcoming BBL 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Sydney Thunder Squad for BBL 2025-26

Sydney Thunder will be captained by none other than Australian great David Warner. The Sydney Thunder squad has a good mix of youth and experience. Sam Billings, Daniel Sams and Lockie Ferguson are some of the most experienced stars in the Sydney Thunder squad apart from Ravi Ashwin. The ex-India cricketer will also have Pakistan's Shadab Khan as his teammate. Sydney Thunder also have some exciting cricketing talent in the form of Sam Konstas, who has extended his stay with the franchise for four years.

Sydney Thunder Squad

David Warner (C), Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cameron Bancroft (BBL|17), Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan, Sam Konstas. Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha,

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BBL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).