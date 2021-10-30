Dubai [UAE] October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion, one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, achieved a 150,000 visitors' milestone on October 28, 2021, making it one of the most visited pavilions at the Expo.

The India Pavilion has received 151,360 visitors since its inauguration on October 1. With the upcoming Diwali celebrations, the India Pavilion is gearing up to host several cultural and musical performances to entertain the visitors starting 2nd November. Strengthening India's position as a technological leader, the Pavilion will also showcase digital installations in AI and VR to mesmerize the audience.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai said, "We are elated to cross this milestone at the India Pavilion in such a short period of time and are expecting to achieve even bigger numbers as we progress. We look forward to celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights with great zeal to ensure that the visitors at the Expo 2020 Dubai get to experience the festival."

The Pavilion has hosted many events pertaining to the growth sectors that have presented the 'New India' to the world and has opened a channel of investment opportunities and exchange of ideas with the world. The sessions have attracted various business delegates and international representatives, strengthening the headcount. A plethora of cultural activities have also been showcased at the India Pavilion during Dussehra and Navratri celebrations. These included folk dances, storytelling and music for countless visitors and dignitaries.

Also Read | Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

The upcoming Diwali week will make India Pavilion an attractive destination with colourful installations and lighting in the form of Swarangoli or LED Rangoli, virtual display of firecrackers and events including performances by leading Indian artists like Salim-Sulaiman, Vipul Mehta and bands like Rooh and Dhruv.

"The Expo 2020 Dubai has truly transformed the way the world perceives our country. Diwali is popular across the globe and the Expo has given us a platform to showcase India's magnificence to the visitors. Given the large area dedicated to the India Pavilion, we are happy to see the enormous turnout and are prepared to host the enthusiastic visitors who are eager to get a glimpse of the Pavilion in coming days," added Dr Puri.

The India Pavilion comprises of a four-storied structure where each level is dedicated to highlighting India's success across various sectors and states. India's vibrant culture, along with the diverse partnership opportunities and the growing popularity of Indian festivals, food, and cultural performances has attracted visitors across the globe. Additionally, a large Indian diaspora in the GCC nations has also been crucial in contributing to the footfalls.

The India Pavilion, inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt. of India on 1st October 2021 has observed various state and sector-specific events on Space, and Climate and Biodiversity weeks, where various investment and international collaboration opportunities have been secured for India. Similarly, states such as Gujarat and Karnataka, and UT of Ladakh have showcased their culture, roadmap for growth and investment opportunities by signing MoUs with relevant investors. The Pavilion is set to organise the Urban & Rural Development Week from 31st October-2nd November 2021.

To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:

Website - www.indiaexpo2020.com

Facebook - www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020

Instagram - www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020

Twitter - twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true

YouTube - www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured

Koo - www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020

To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - www.expo2020dubai.com/en.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)