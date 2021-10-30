Liverpool is all set to lock horns with Brighton in the EPL 2021-22 match. The match will be hosted at Anfield later today at 07.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. So Liverpool enter the game with a 5-0 win over Manchester United. Mohamed Salah was the one who had scored a hat-trick in the match. Jurgen Klopp will be missing out on the services of their four major players. Mohamed Salah’s Hat-Trick Humiliates Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Loses 0-5, Fans Trend #OleOut!

Fabinho will be at the sideline owing to a knee injury. James Milner's hamstring has put him on the doctor's table. Whereas Thiago Alcantara has a calf injury and Harvey Elliott will be away due to an ankle injury. On the other hand, Brighton also has its share of injuries. Dan Burn will be away from the team owing to a knee injury. Steven Alzate Danny Welbeck will also be unavailable due to respective injuries. Taylor Richards is also doubtful due back injury. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool. The game will be held on October 30, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion match on Disney+Hotstar.

