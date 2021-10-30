Real Madrid will be looking to go level on points with league leaders Real Sociedad when they play Elche in an early afternoon Saturday kick-off. The Los Blancos have managed 21 points from 10 games but have been inconsistent off late. Being one of the strong favourites to lift the title, Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti have displayed some of their usual past form but there is a genuine belief the club can push up a level. Victory against Barcelona remains their only one in the past four games and that needs to change against Elche. Their opponents are struggling at 15th on the table and will be involved in a scrap for survival. Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22: David Alaba, Lucas Vasquez Seal Three Points For Los Blancos in El Clasico.

Elche will deploy an attacking 4-4-2 against Real Madrid with Lucas Boye and Dario Benedetto playing up top. Raul Guti and Omar Mascarell in midfield complement each other well with the latter in particular sitting back to stifle Toni Kroos. Josan and Fidel can find their way past the opposition full-back and deliver telling crosses to the strikers. Defence is a weakness for the hosts and Pedro Bigas will need to be on his game.

Karim Benzema’s foot issue rules him out for Real Madrid and is a huge blow for the visitors and midfielders Dani Ceballos and Fedrico Valverde are also definitely out. Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos and Casemiro will be part of the starting eleven with Luka Jovic playing as the no 9. Vincius Jr, who missed out for Brazil for their latest international games, will look to continue his rich goalscoring form.

When is Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Elche vs Real Madrid, clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on October 30, 2021 (Saturday) at the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche. The match has a scheduled time of 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Elche vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Elche vs Real Madrid clash. Elche do not have the team to hold Real Madrid at bay and the visitors should claim routine three points from this game.

