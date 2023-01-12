Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/PNN): Ducon Infratechnologies Limited is increasing its footprint in India's Flue gas Desulfurization (FGD) market, the Company announced.

India has been dependent upon coal-based thermal power generation for its electricity production which significantly contributes to air pollution. However, recently, India has planned to mitigate the air pollution from all power plants by implementing new emission norms, requiring retrofitting existing coal thermal power plants with equipment to control Sulfur Dioxide (SOx), & Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions by installing equipment such as Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems respectively. At present out of installed capacity of 211 GW of coal thermal power plants in India, FGD equipment has been ordered only for 87 GW and the remaining 124 GW power plants have yet to order this FGD equipment.

The growing awareness regarding environmental pollution and the government's action to curb the same are driving the growth of FGD market. Ducon being the leading FGD supplier in the Indian market and being the only company to have successfully operated FGD system installations for more than a decade in India stands to gain tremendously from this potential growth. Among the Company's many successfully operating FGD installations in India, the notable ones include: (i) 500 MW seawater FGD systems at Dahanu power plant and (ii) 2x600 MW Wet Limestone FGD system at Udupi Power Plant.

In order to make strides in this rapidly evolving FGD market, Ducon has adopted innovative strategies to advance its FGD footprint in the Indian market. A single FGD project can range in value from INR 200 cr to 600 Cr, and takes 2 to 3 years for completion, thus Ducon can only secure couple of such projects on its own annually. The Company has thus formed alliances with leading EPC companies and has jointly bid many FGD projects. The nature of these alliances involve that Ducon will provide the engineering and crucial technological parts for each project and the EPC Company will execute the rest of the project. By increasing its footprint, Ducon sees FGD-related business opportunity of INR. 10,000 cr to INR 15,000 cr, over the next 3-4 years.

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE: 534674, NSE: DUCON) is India's leading Fossil Fuel/Coal Clean Technology Company at the forefront of brining Fossil Fuel Clean Technology/Green Fossil Fuel Technology to India's transformation to Green Energy and to India's Coal/Fossil Fuel based Power, Steel, Cement etc companies to meet global Clean Technology/Green Technology standards. Ducon has a strong portfolio of Clean Technology IP and execution capabilities backed by continuous investments in emerging cleantech/green energy IP/Patents etc. The Company has 5 divisions. a) Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies(FGD systems etc) b) Green Energy ( Green Coal/Bulk Material Handling systems) c) Clean/Green Electrification d) Material Handling/Wagon Handling e) Cleantech.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors. that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For further information please contact corporate communication advisor:

Sunil Mudgal - Director

Kirin Advisors Private Limited

sunil@kirinadvisors.com

M - 9869275849

