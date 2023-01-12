New Delhi, January 12 : South Korean tech major is preparing big to launch its flagship smartphone Galaxy S23, which is confirmed to take place on February 1. As the official launch date is approaching closer, the number of leaks is also on the rise.

By now, a lot of information regarding the Samsung Galaxy S23 have been out unofficially. All the three models of the Galaxy S23 series have been also leaked out offering a look at what to expect from them visually. As per fresh reports now, the official marketing images from the company have been also leaked out. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch on February 1, Pre-Orders Begin in India at Rs 1,999; Check Details.

These new leaked images offer a front as well as rear views of the upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series. Going by the images, the new Samsung flagship phones will come with a clean, sleek and minimalistic smooth design, which somewhat is reminiscent of its arch-rival iPhones.

For the camera protrusions, Samsung seems to have managed to keep to the bare minimum to offer clean look, while the all-glass back panel design will be retained and will probably from Corning. Apple iPhone 15 and 16 Series To Get Major Screen Tech and Face ID Upgrades, As per Reports; Find Details Here.

As per the reports, the first commercial images also show the Samsung Galaxy S23 vanilla model in a cool new Mystic Lilac colour shade that really looks appealing and compliments the minimalistic styling of the handset. The Galaxy S23 will be available in four colour options - Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green and Mystic Lilac, as per the latest reports.

Under the hood, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to get powered by an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor along with the new UFS 4.0 storage and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM.

