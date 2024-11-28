BusinessWire India

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 28: Durex's The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT), an impactful life skills program by Reckitt, a global leader in health and hygiene, proudly marks its third consecutive year as the official Health Partner of Northeast India's most iconic cultural celebration--the Hornbill Festival. As the festival celebrates its milestone 25th edition, TBBT is set to launch Asia's first Consent Cafe, a pioneering initiative designed to spark meaningful conversations around consent, equity, and healthy relationships. The Hornbill Festival, expected to welcome over 150,000 visitors from December 1 to 10 at Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima, offers a unique platform to blend traditional heritage with modern values.

In 2023 alone, over 28,811 gender-based complaints were reported, including cases of rape, sexual harassment, outraging modesty, stalking, cybercrimes, and other violations, as per the National Commission for Women. The TBBT Consent Cafe aims to provide an immersive space combining light, music, and art to help attendees reflect on the meaning of consent and its role in fostering healthy connections. This initiative is focused on addressing the pressing need for consent education, especially in light of increasing incidents of gender-based crimes in India. The first Consent Cafe will be inaugurated by Shri Temjen Imna Along, Honorable Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland at the festival ground.

Durex TBBT's dynamic participation at Hornbill Festival 2024 will also include:

* TBBT Music Carnival at Imagiland: Featuring electrifying performances by celebrated local talents like Moko Koza, Eva Rongmei, and Keneisenuo, the event will also mark the launch of a new rap album. The carnival will be inaugurated by Thalavaseelan K (IAS), Principal Director, Department of School Education, Government of Nagaland.

* AI-Powered WhatsApp Chatbot: To further TBBT's mission, an AI-based conversational chatbot will be launched to equip young individuals with essential knowledge on consent and growing-up skills. The bot adheres to UNESCO's eight global standards on comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) and aims to offer accurate and scientifically reliable content to foster informed decision-making among adolescents.

* 2nd Edition of the Painting Competition: Empowering young artists to express their creativity around the five key themes--Inclusion, Consent, Protection, Awareness, and Equity. Judged by Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, and Yanger, a renowned craftsman and artist from Nagaland, the competition celebrates art as a powerful tool for social change.

* Durex TBBT Arena: The festival's largest Health Pavilion, featuring interactive sessions on life skills, TBBT's comic characters inspired by the five Nagaland tribes--Angami, Sumi, Chakhesang, Ao, and Lotha--bringing key conversations to life in a culturally relevant way. Veyielo Duolo, Director, Tourism Department, expressed his enthusiasm, "The 25th Hornbill Festival stands as a beacon of cultural pride, and we are thrilled to have Durex's The Birds and Bees Talk implemented by Reckitt and Plan India as our official Health Partner. This remarkable initiative empowers adolescents with critical life skills, enabling them to grow into informed, responsible individuals. Together, we celebrate inclusion, awareness, and equity--milestones of progress and well-being."

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt - South Asia, remarked, "At Reckitt, we believe that knowledge is the foundation of empowerment. Our continued partnership with the Hornbill Festival exemplifies our belief as we honor Northeast India's cultural legacy while addressing critical societal issues like consent and inclusion. Together, we are shaping a generation of informed, inclusive, and empowered youth."

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, Reckitt - South Asia, echoed this vision, "Durex TBBT's partnership with the Hornbill Festival reflects our unwavering commitment to integrating critical conversations into cultural celebrations. By focusing on consent, we aim to inspire young minds to embrace progressive values. We are creating a platform for transformative conversations that can shape a brighter, more inclusive future. Initiatives like the Consent Cafe and Music Carnival highlight the power of culture to drive meaningful change, and we are honored to play a role in empowering the next generation."

Implemented by Plan India, Durex TBBT blends offline and digital platforms to deliver culturally tailored life skills education. Having reached over 4 million young people across 10 states, including six in Northeast India, it exemplifies how integrating traditional practices with modern values can transform lives and inspire progressive learning. As the Hornbill Festival 2024 gears up to captivate attendees, Durex TBBT leads the charge, blending tradition with transformation to create a more inclusive, informed, and empowered future.

