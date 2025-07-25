New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, an online travel platform has announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Timbuckdo, a student-focused social commerce platform.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to make travel more affordable, accessible, and aspirational for students across India through exclusive, curated discounts on flights, buses, hotels and experiences.

Also Read | Yash Dayal in Deep Trouble! RCB Cricketer Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old, Police Register Case Under POSCO Act.

The company stated on Thursday that this landmark initiative will combine EaseMyTrip's trusted travel infrastructure with Timbuckdo's deep engagement within India's student ecosystem to unlock never-before-seen discounts and access for India's Gen Z population.

"EaseMyTrip has always believed in making travel accessible to all, through this partnership with Timbuckdo, we are unlocking significant value for the student segment--a demographic that is deeply aspirational, digitally savvy, and hungry to explore. We are excited to empower their travel dreams through deeper discounts and curated travel solutions," said Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The company also added that India's youth is rapidly reshaping the travel landscape. Gen Z and Gen Alpha now influence over 93 per cent of family travel decisions, driving a shift toward experience-led, spontaneous, and budget-conscious travel over traditional patterns.

"This is a defining moment for Timbuckdo, Gen Z is not deferring travel to the future, they are ready to explore now and are actively seeking value-driven experiences. Our goal is to eliminate cost as a barrier. Through our partnership with EaseMyTrip, we aim to make travel not only accessible, but also aspirational and practical for students across India," said Mythri Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Timbuckdo.

The company shared that the highlights of this partnership include exclusive student discounts on flights, buses, hotel stays, and travel experiences.

Seamless booking through Timbuckdo's student discount marketplace, powered by EaseMyTrip.

Campus activations, student travel festivals, and influencer-led campaigns to build awareness and engagement.

As part of its strategic roadmap, Timbuckdo is targeting over one million student bookings in the next 12 months.

The company also pointed out that with the Indian student travel market projected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2027, this collaboration positions EaseMyTrip and Timbuckdo as key enablers of Gen Z mobility and aspiration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)