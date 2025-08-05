VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: Eastman Auto & Power Limited (EAPL), a leading name in innovative and sustainable energy solutions, has announced the launch of its latest innovation - the Grid Tie Inverters (GridXcel) - a high-performance, single phase and three phase grid-tie inverter tailored for the fast-evolving Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar segment.

With this strategic product launch, Eastman expands its solar inverter portfolio and takes a significant step toward becoming a full-spectrum Solar energy solutions provider. Designed with next-generation performance, robust safety, and seamless connectivity, the Grid Tie Inverters is ideal for industrial rooftops, commercial buildings, and large-scale solar installations requiring powerful and reliable grid-connected systems.

"The Grid Tie Inverter (GridXcel) is not just a product--it's a commitment to the industries for reliable power. As demand for dependable and high-efficiency solar systems rises across commercial and industrial sectors, Eastman is proud to deliver range of Grid Tie Inverters with strong focus on Localization and Backward Integration." said Mr. Shekhar Singal, Managing Director, Eastman Auto & Power Limited.

Through backward integration, major critical components of the Grid Tie Inverters are manufactured in-house at our advanced power electronics facility, ensuring superior quality and performance. The Eastman One app, integrated with the product, allows users to remotely monitor inverter performance with real-time data logging, system analytics, and instant alerts. Users can track energy generation, system efficiency, and inverter status--all from their smartphone. Whether for residential or commercial use, the app simplifies solar energy management with intuitive controls and smart insights. At Eastman, customer satisfaction doesn't end with product delivery-- it continues throughout the entire lifecycle of our solutions." Mr. Singal added

The Eastman Grid Tie Inverters (GridXcel) is engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency and output in high demand solar environments. It supports up to 1.5x PV installation overload, maximizing energy harvest and allowing greater system design flexibility. With a low startup voltage, it begins generating power earlier in the day, even in low-light conditions. Its high DC input voltage capacity and maximum AC output power make it perfect for large PV arrays, ensuring peak system performance. Additionally, the inverter supports bifacial solar panels up to 700W. It also offers the highest AC output current in its class, making it ideal for power-intensive operations. Eastman offers a comprehensive range of Grid Tie Inverters, from 3kW to 110kW, catering to a wide variety of needs. Our three-phase Grid Tie Inverter range (5kW to 110kW) is tailored specifically for residential and commercial solar installations, combining flexibility, scalability, and cutting-edge technology in one solution.

Built to withstand tough environments, the Grid Tie Inverters (GridXcel) functions across a wide temperature range of -25°C to +60°C, ensuring durability in diverse weather conditions. With a 10-year warranty, customers are assured of long-term reliability and peace of mind. With zero export function, it enables complete on-site consumption of solar power, helping businesses reduce electricity bills without feeding excess energy back to the grid.

The inverter is equipped with a comprehensive protection suite, including DC reverse polarity, AC overcurrent/overvoltage, short-circuit, and thermal protection, ensuring maximum safety for equipment and users. Type II DC/AC surge protection offers an added layer of defense against voltage fluctuations and grid disturbances.

In terms of intelligent connectivity, the Grid Tie Inverters (GridXcel) provides multiple communication options such as GPRS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and LAN, ensuring flexible remote monitoring.

With an IP65-rated enclosure, the inverter is dustproof and waterproof--suitable for rugged outdoor environments. Its intelligent cooling system guarantees consistent operation even under high load conditions.

With this launch, Eastman reinforces its position as a full-spectrum Solar energy player, aiming to accelerate India's and the world's transition to reliable & sustainable power.

About - Eastman Auto & Power Ltd: Eastman Auto & Power Limited (EAPL) is a leading player in the energy transition space, offering innovative solutions across energy generation, storage, and utilization. The company operates in three key verticals: LastMile E-Mobility, Solar Solutions, and Continued Energy Solutions. Eastman delivers a wide range of technology-driven products, including energy storage systems and power conversion solutions designed for solar and backup applications.

With a strong manufacturing base and an expanding global footprint, the company is committed to driving clean, accessible, and reliable energy solutions. Backed by a deep-rooted distribution and service network, Eastman partners with OEMs and end users to deliver seamless energy experiences. Through continuous innovation and customer-centricity, the company is helping accelerate the shift toward sustainable and self reliant energy ecosystems -- both in India and internationally.

For more details please visit: https://eaplworld.com/

