New Delhi [India], January 16: In an exciting development for fitness enthusiasts across India, easyGym, a France-based leader in the fitness industry and part of the globally recognized easyGroup, has announced a strategic partnership with FranGlobal, the international business arm of Franchise India, Asia's leading franchising solutions provider.

Under this collaboration, FranGlobal will spearhead the expansion of easyGym across India, with plans to open 300 gyms through the FOFO (Franchise Owned, Franchise Operated) model. By bringing world-class fitness solutions to India, this partnership aims to redefine the country's fitness standards while creating extensive business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

easyGym has built its brand around the core principles of affordability, convenience, and inclusivity, offering state-of-the-art facilities, premium equipment, and a welcoming environment. Its signature services, including PACK45, CUBOFIT, flexible memberships, and personal training, cater to a wide audience--ranging from beginners to seasoned athletes--making fitness accessible and enjoyable for all.

"This partnership with Franchise India marks a pivotal step in our mission to create a healthier, fitter India," said Paul Lorimer-Wing, CEO of easyGym. "Our proven business model, combined with Franchise India's market expertise, positions us for transformative growth."

Gaurav Marya, Chairman of Franchise India shared his enthusiasm: "The fitness sector in India is on an unprecedented growth trajectory, driven by increasing awareness and demand for quality fitness solutions. By bringing easyGym's revolutionary fitness model to India, we aim to empower entrepreneurs and transform fitness standards across the country. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to fostering global partnerships and creating sustainable business opportunities."

With its proven franchise model, attractive returns on investment, and 360-degree operational support, easyGym presents a lucrative opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to make a mark in the booming fitness industry.

Through this partnership, easyGym and FranGlobal are set to bring world-class fitness solutions to India, inspiring a new wave of health and wellness across the nation.

