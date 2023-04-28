Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): EcoFlow, a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, has launched three portable power stations - the DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series in India. Offering the most cost-effective power in its category, the three models are designed to provide a reliable source of power for on-the-go lifestyles and to back up the home.

Grab-and-Go Power for Life's Unplanned Moments

Featuring high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, with a lifespan of 3000 charges before reaching 80% capacity, DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series provide approximately a decade of reliable use. Weighing in at 12kg (DELTA 2), 6.1kg (RIVER 2 Max), and 3.5kg (RIVER 2), all three power stations are lightweight and easy to be transported wherever you need them. Both DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series have the best-in-class charging speeds which are six times faster than the industry average, so users can rest assured that they will always be prepared before outdoor recreation or temporary power cut strikes at home or at office. Each supports Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, moreover, they require minimal effort in set-up.

DELTA 2, Not Just a Battery

With an expandable 1-3kWh capacity and impressive output of 1800W, can be boosted up to 2400W(1) with X-Boost mode, DELTA 2 is designed to power your outdoor adventures, professional work, and home in situations when no power is available such as sudden blackouts.

Able to power 90 per cent of home appliances, featuring 4 AC outlets, the DELTA 2 can power up to 13 devices simultaneously, including TVs, washing machines, fridges, even air conditioners, when connected to a wall outlet, it can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes and to full in 80 minutes, DELTA 2's industry-leading recharging speed allows flexibility for everything from last-minute camping trips to power outages. When combined with EcoFlow Solar Panels, a full charge can take as little as 3 hours.

RIVER 2 Series, Power Has Never Been This Easy

The RIVER 2 Series provides the best-in-class entry-level portable power solution under 1kWh, with its fast-recharging speeds and ultra-long product lifetime. The standard model of the series RIVER 2 has a capacity of 256Wh, with a rated output of 300W (X-Boost 600W), and features 5 power outlets, can recharge from 0-100% in just 60 minutes when connected to an AC wall socket. With these features, users can power spontaneous day trips and get-togethers, even when plans are made at the last minute. The RIVER 2 Max, on the other hand, with a capacity of 512Wh, offers a rated output of 500W (X-Boost 1000W) and 9 outlets.

Alternatively, the RIVER 2 series can be charged via solar power to provide users with an easy way to achieve a greener lifestyle using energy that is completely free. The RIVER 2 series can be fully recharged in as little as 3 hours using EcoFlow's Portable Solar Panels.

Availability

With a starting price of Rs. 34,900 for the RIVER 2 and Rs. 110,900 for the DELTA 2, these EcoFlow power stations provide a new level of long-term value in the portable power station market. The EcoFlow DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 Series are now available for pre-sale from the EcoFlow Store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

(1) The max device(s) power supported by X-Boost is verified by the version.

