New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhubaneswar conducted search operations under provisions of PMLA, 2002, at 12 locations in Bhubaneswar, Barbil, Rourkela and Kolkata at the premises of M/s Deepak Steel and Power Ltd, M/s Snehapusph Marketing (P) Ltd, its directors and others in the matter relating to alleged illegal iron ore mining scam in Joda, District-Keonjhar, Odisha.

During the search operation, Indian currency worth Rs 30 Lakh, 2 Kg gold bullion worth Rs 1.24 Crore, One Volvo XC40 Car, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized, ED said in a post on X on Saturday.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

A freezing order was also issued to two banks, freezing a balance of Rs 1.23 Crore in six bank accounts related to the directors of accused companies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)