New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/SRV): Edstellar, a one-stop instructor-led training platform, is pleased to announce its participation at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India Tech 2023 Conference as a bronze partner on May 11 & 12, 2023 at the prestigious HICC Novotel, Hyderabad.

The conference will cover topics such as tech-enabled eduployment, everything as a service, ethics in technology, digital dividends, multi-identity HR, hyper-automation, quantum conundrum, and predictive to prescriptive preselection. In addition, the event will bring together global thought leaders and experts to provide practical solutions that participants can apply in their work lives.

SHRMTech'23 is the perfect opportunity to learn about the latest WorkTech solutions and their impact on people's practices. In addition, attendees will get to identify the right HR tech tools for their unique needs, gain confidence to navigate the future and maximize peer learning and networking.

Arvind Rongala, CEO, Edstellar, avers, "The SHRMTech '23 conference is a natural fit for Edstellar. As a leading instructor-led training SaaS platform, we understand that staying ahead of the curve is the key to driving organizational growth. This event provides us with the opportunity to connect with global thought leaders and experts, and gain insights into the latest WorkTech solutions that we can incorporate into our platform."

Describing the platform, Rongala says, "Edstellar is a one-stop instructor-led corporate training platform offering industry-recognized programs tailored to diverse business needs. Our expert instructors provide personalized guidance globally, alleviating the burden on HR and L&D teams and enabling them to focus on critical priorities while enhancing employee morale and productivity.."

Speaking more about Edstellar's participation at the conference, he adds, "By participating in this conference, we can continue to be a strategic partner providing clients the most relevant and practical training solutions that meet their unique requirements."

Over 120 speakers, including MDs, CEOs, CXOs, founders and co-founders of leading startups and renowned organizations, are expected to come under one roof. The conference will feature more than 60 learning sessions in about 20 hours. A heavy footfall of over 4000 HRs, tech leaders, and 500+ CXOs is expected.

Eminent keynote speakers will include Stephen M. R. Covey, Co-Founder, CoveyLink & FranklinCovey; Jennifer McCollum, CEO, Linkage, Inc.; Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India, APAC & MENA; D Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International Private Equity, and over 100 more renowned personalities will mark their presence as notable speakers.

For more information about the Edstellar, please visit: https://www.edstellar.com/

