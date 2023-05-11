Recently Jamie Foxx had a scary medical episode when reports revealed that the actor suffered a stroke on-set while filming a movie. While the news of him suffering a stroke hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, the actor’s 29-year-old daughter, Corrine Foxx, confirmed in a now-deleted post on Instagram that the actor did go through a medical emergency, however, has been in good care since and is on his way to full recovery. In the post, she also asked for privacy in the moment. Jamie Foxx Health Condition Critical As Family Prepares for 'Worst Case' Scenario; Fans Praying for Actor's Speedy Recovery.

Ever since then, Foxx himself has shared a post on Instagram where the actor said “appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” This was a week back, but ever since then reports have surfaced that the actor’s condition is getting worse and that the family is preparing for the “worst-case-scenario.” While these reports haven’t been proven right yet, many actor friends of Foxx in the last few weeks have come out and stated that the actor’s health is indeed improving.

Check Out Jamie Foxx's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Recently at the beginning of May, actor Martin Lawrence shared in an interview that he heard that Foxx is “doing better.” Kevin Hart also recently was on the Impaulsive podcast, where he stated that Foxx is indeed “getting better” and that everyone’s love and prayers have been “seen and felt.” Actress Tiffany Haddish, who is close to Foxx too, shared that the actor is “doing well.” However, all these updates were provided a week, back and ever since then there hasn’t been much of word on Foxx’s health, aside from the reports that just came out. Jamie Foxx Health Update: Kevin Hart Shares That the Actor is 'Getting Better', Says 'Everybody's Love and Prayers are Seen and Felt' (Watch Video).

Originally, when the news broke out, reports had stated that “Jamie was lucky to be alive,” since it was a very serious situation. With Corrine Foxx also going radio silent since providing an update on the actor’s health, there is definitely a certain level of fear among the hearts of many fans. Posts online are hoping for the actor to make a speedy recovery, and Foxx is getting all the love from everyone. However, unless the news doesn't come from an official source, do take whatever you hear with a grain of salt.

Check Out Kevin Hart on Impaulsive:

As far as I’m concerned; this is the latest update about Jamie Foxx. Kevin Hart spoke with his family. I’m not listening to no damn Jasmine Brand or Shaderoom. Smd pic.twitter.com/uEAjgCDaYN — I am not uncertain. (@SkeeAlii) May 10, 2023

Of course, with Jamie's friends providing positive updates, it should calm down fans who are worried about the actor - but at the same time, we should maintain a certain level of caution as well. Amidst the recent reports, here is hoping that Jamie Foxx does get better and we get an official update on him soon. Here is to a speedy recovery.

