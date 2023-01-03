New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative EdTech platform, RISE, has been recognised as a Great Place to Work in India and certified by the Great Place to Work®, India a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. RISE, a diversity & inclusivity-friendly workplace has been chosen for the prestigious award for supporting a spate of good HR practices placing the company among the best workplaces in India. RISE facilitates a very open work environment where employees have flexible working hours, and can opt for work from home as and when needed. It has a very open door communication policy where the leadership is very approachable and open to feedback.

RISE has created Employee Clubs like reading club, health & wellness club, sports club etc which helps employees to relax with their favorite hobbies. Additionally, RISE frequently conducts company offsites, get-togethers and celebrations for all the major festivals which helps in building better bonds among the employees. They also have a comprehensive leave policy which encompasses not only regular leaves like sick leaves, CL, maternity & paternity leaves but also bereavement leaves for family, friends, pets and period leaves for women employees. RISE believes in teamwork by working together as a group to achieve efficiency and effectiveness, and respect everyone by treating them equally in an appropriate manner. And this leads RISE to strive for excellence and attain the core ethics like integrity, problem-solving and innovation, customer centricity.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, nonprofits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"The "Great Place to Work" certification brings us immense happiness and along with it, a responsibility of being mindful of the workplace we are building and maintaining the standards that we have now set. We are growing at a rapid pace and that makes it all the more important to ensure that we keep building a workplace which everyone is proud of irrespective of the geography or any other demographic factors. We are grateful to each member of our team for putting their trust in us," says Vishakha Waikar, Head - People & Culture, RISE.

Providing more insights, Gaurv Bhatia, CEO, RISE says that, "We started thinking about the GPW certification way back in May 2021 and our endeavor was to build a workplace where employees are happy to come to work, strive for excellence and work hard without burning out. At RISE, we are proud to see that we've built a work culture where respect, teamwork, integrity, customer centricity and grit are integral to how we operate as a unit. I thank my team for living the RISE values and making it a Great Place To Work."

The accreditation is based on several parameters as around 92 per cent of the employees from RISE have reported a balance in their work life and personal life, and 94 per cent of the employees surveyed believe that RISE is a fun place to work. Also, 90 per cent of RISE employees believe that appraisals are a fair process and promotions go to those who best deserve them. On the overall score, RISE scored even higher than India's Top 75 - Great Mid Size Workplaces. On 38 out of the 65 parameters of the Trust Index covering five dimensions namely Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie, RISE scored higher than the benchmark set by the other Top 75- Great Mid-Size Workplaces of 2022.

Founded in April 2021, RISE has been set up with a mission to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. The startup offers PG Programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, and AIML in collaboration with KPMG in India; PG Programs in FinTech and Finance & Accounting with Grant Thornton; PG Program in Marketing Research with Aeon Research, endorsed by MRSI; and PG Program in Cybersecurity with Thrive DX SaaS. RISE also offers a course in Public Policy with Analytics, and a Global MBA program in collaboration with SRH Mobile University(Germany). Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for women in tech and discounted courses for the underprivileged. Each course is affordable and, crucially, is curated and taught by industry experts, thus increasing the chances of employability. RISE is also globally expanding and has set its footprints in the Indonesian market and has collaborated with Indonesian universities aiming to connect higher education by providing industry-driven, skill-based courses to cover the existing skill gaps.

Based out of Pune, with offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, RISE is targeting a fourfold growth both in the number of courses and students in the coming financial year.

