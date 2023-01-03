New Delhi, January 3 : Poco has launched its new affordable smartphone model - Poco C50 in India. The Chinese smartphone maker said during the launch of the device that after the success of the Poco C3 and Poco C31 in the Indian market, the Poco C50 has launched to offer a higher level of user experience.

The company claims that the new Poco C50 is a perfect blend of software, enhanced features and an affordable price tag to redefine the sub-10k smartphone user experience. Let’s take a look at all the details of this new budget smartphone from Poco. Samsung Galaxy F04 To Launch in India on January 4; Find Out Specs, Features, Expected Price and Launch Details Here.

Poco C50 Smartphone – Specs & Features Details :

The Poco C50 features a 6.52-inch HD+ 720 x 1600ppi LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate.

The device gets a soft leather-like finish on its back panel, which offers a good grip and no smudge experience as per the company.

The device also boasts of splash and dust resistance protection.

It sports a dual rear camera system featuring a depth sensor paired with an 8MP f/2.0 wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 5MP front snapper. The device also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The handset gets powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset backed by LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone runs of the Android 12 Go edition OS.

The device gets a 5,000mAh battery pack, which has become pretty standard now and comes with 10W fast charging support. Redmi 12C Budget Smartphone Launched in China; Find Out Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

Poco C50 Price & Availability :

The Poco C50 comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants, both of which have 32GB internal storage. These will be offered with an introductory price of Rs 6,249 and 6,999, respectively, while actual price of the 2GB model is Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,299 for the 3GB variant. The handset will be available in Royal Blue and Country Green colour options, and will go on sale from January 10 onwards exclusively on Flipkart.

