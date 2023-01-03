It is a new year and a new era, that would start when Hardik Pandya’s India take on Sri Lanka in the first of the three-game series. Much was talked about India’s approach to T20 cricket, especially after their failure at the T20 World Cup 2022 and many had called for the young guns to be given more opportunities in the format. With seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul unavailable for this series, it is a golden opportunity for some of India’s youngest stars to step up and perform against the reigning Asian champions. Pandya’s career has been on the rise ever since leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season last year and in the captaincy assignments he has been given afterward for the national team, the all-rounder has not failed. It would also be his chance to stake his claim as India’s potential full-time T20I captain going ahead into the future. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Sri Lanka on the other hand, will be in action for the first time since an ODI series against Afghanistan in November. They had a fourth-place finish in Group 1 after winning two games out of five. Despite their poor performance in the format, one cannot take them lightly, especially after the way they won the Asia Cup last year, against all odds and getting past heavyweights like India and Pakistan. With some exciting talent in their ranks, Sri Lanka will be looking to upset India at home. Indian Cricket Team New Kit Sponsor and Manufacturer: Killer Replaces MPL on Team India Jersey.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice Captain), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara