New Delhi [India], March 26: In a landmark moment for Finance education technology, the logo of EduHomeConnect.com, Tamil Nadu's first-ever women-led business edtech platform, was officially unveiled by the Honorable Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

This pioneering initiative is spearheaded by Virtual Skill Raiser Edutech Private Limited, an edutech startup dedicated to making Finance professional courses--such as CA, CMA, ACCA, and CS--accessible to all at an affordable cost. By leveraging rapidly evolving technology and AI, the platform provides video classes, live sessions, test platform and personalized training courses that enable students to learn from anywhere. Additionally, essential books and study materials are provided free of charge.

A Three-Tier Approach to Business Education

To enhance accessibility and impact, Virtual Skill Raiser Edutech operates through three dedicated Division :

EduHome Connect (B2C Model) : This branch offers direct training and personal guidance to students through its online directly to home.

EduCampus Connect (B2B Model): This initiative integrates professional courses and training into educational institutions and universities ,fostering a structured learning environment.

EduSkill Connect: A specialized wing designed to equip students with employable skills tailored to meet industry demands.

Leadership Behind the Vision

At the helm of Virtual Skill Raiser Edutech Private Limited is Fathima Delfa, an esteemed educator with seven years of experience in coaching students for CA, CMA, ACCA, and CS examinations. Under her leadership, the institution has gained recognition as a business education-based technology platform led by a woman--a first of its kind in Tamil Nadu.

Supporting this initiative is her husband Mohammed Asthaf Anathan , Principal Advisor of Edu Home Connect.com. A seasoned cost accountant and financial consultant, he is an All India Ranker in the final examination of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). With 15 years of experience coaching CA/CMA/CS/ACCA aspirants across India, he has played a crucial role in shaping the careers of countless students.

An Accomplished Educator and Industry Expert

Mohammed Asthaf's academic excellence and contributions to the field are widely recognized. He is a recipient of the ICSI Merit Scholarship for outstanding performance in Company Secretarial studies. His book, "Cost and Management Audit," was launched by former Reserve Bank Governor C. Rangarajan.

He is also a faculty member of the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of ICMAI, providing continuing professional education to students. As a leading cost auditor in Chennai, he has earned a reputation for mentoring All India rankers and serving as a master motivator in the field of cost and management accounting.

With its visionary leadership, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to accessible education, Edu Home Connect.com is set to transform professional business education in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

