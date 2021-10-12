New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/ATK): Visiting water parks could be the most refreshing and exciting experience. Also, more than you, your children could be excited about the trip to a waterpark. However, you wouldn't want to disappoint them with your choice of the water park. Therefore, subtle research into the waterparks could be a lifesaver for you.

Moreover, it would only take a few minutes of your time. But those few minutes can prove to be the most significant ones once you come up with the right choice. So, to make the task easier for you, here are some of the biggest waterparks in Asia that you can keep in mind while planning your next visit.

Ice Land, Ras Al Khaiman, UAE

The name precedes the reputation of this water park as it has distinctive scenery of frozen tundra and snow all around it. Also, if you love the slides in the water parks, then this is a must one to check out. It has some amazing slides, including the unique Aqua-Shute ride, which bounces you all across the surface of the water until it hits the end of the long splash pool.

Moreover, the swimming pool is immensely large and very beautifully decorated with numerous artificial penguins, which is certainly a sweet sight for everyone.

Yas Waterworld, Abu Dhabi, UAE

If you want to have the most fulfilling experience, then Abu Dhabi's Yas Waterworld could do the trick for you. It has more than 43 rides that are enough for your child to get bonkers.

The number of rides itself tells that the water park is enormous in size. Moreover, other than rides, there are various games that can attract your child as well. Some of the games are Dawwama, Treasure-hunt, Bandit Bomber, and Liwa Loop.

Water Kingdom, Mumbai, India

The Water Kingdom is one of the largest water parks in Asia, which is situated along with Essel World Amusement Park. So, if you decide to visit this park, then you get the best of both the water as well as an amusement park. Some of the heart-throbbing rides and slides of the waterpark that lures tourists worldwide are Juicy Jammer, Adventure Amazonia, Misphisly Hill, Aquadrom, Black Demon, and Lemon Drops.

Al Montazah, Sharjah, UAE

Al Montazah is also a mix of a thrilling amusement park and reinvigorating water park. So if you want to have water splashing fun with a blend of amusement park rides, then go ahead with this one. Apart from the amusement park rides, the slides in the waterpark are also worth exploring as they will give you the adrenaline rush as never before and you might leave wanting more of that. Surely, one visit won't be enough for you but if you do visit the waterpark, then try your best to live it to the fullest.

Caribbean Bay, Seoul

Caribbean Bay is a themed water park that follows the Caribbean theme. It is one of the largest water parks all around the globe and so many foreign tourists visit this place. Moreover, it has a perfect match of slides and games that are suitable for a family visit. So if you are looking for water parks to visit with your family, then this should be your top priority as it is designed for that only. Some of the thrilling slides that it offers are Tower Raft, Aqualoop, Wave Pool, Wild Blaster, and Adventure Pool.

Sunway Lagoon, Malaysia

Surely water parks are fun, but they are adventurous only if they have the right amount of slides. Sunway Lagoon can give you the most adventurous experience ever with more than eighty slides. This is the reason enough to visit this wonderful waterpark. Some of the thrilling rides that it offers are Flow Rider, Surf Beach, and Vuvuzela.

Black Mountain Water Park, Hua Hin, Thailand

Black Mountain water park is a modern park with up-to-date slides that are an excellent attraction for youngsters nowadays. Also, this water park can hold up to thousands of people in it at the same time.

Therefore, it is often very crowded. However, the main attraction for people is the 17-meter high pillar-like tower which has nine amazing different slides. Thus, it's a distinctive waterpark that has slides that you cannot get anywhere else.

Adventure Cove, Singapore

If you want to have an adventurous and ocean-type experience that brings you closer to the natural creature of aquatic life, then this waterpark is spot on for you. It has various pools in which you can swim using a snorkel among thousands of fish. This could be the most relaxing as well as exhilarating experience of your lifetime. Also, it is no less in the water rides. Some of the famous rides are the hydro-magnetic coaster, Adventure River, and Bluewater Bay Wave Pool.

Conclusion

So these are the eight biggest waterparks in Asia. Most of them have some fantastic rides and slides that other waterparks do not have. So choose wisely! Hopefully, by now you have chosen the best and the suitable one to visit with your family. However, if you are still confused, then you can review the list with the family. After all, a collective decision is more satisfactory.

