New Delhi [India], March 27: On the occasion of the 'Silver Jubilee Year' being celebrated on the completion of 25 glorious years of building an educated, healthy and self-reliant nation by Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad, operating under Ekal Abhiyan, "Ekal Shri Ram Katha" will be organized every day from 29 March 2025 to 6 April at Punjabi Bagh Stadium (Janmashtami Park) Ring Road, New Delhi.

In this Ram Katha which will run for nine days, devotees will be able to listen to the story from the mouth of Gujarat's famous Katha Vyas Bhaishri Ramesh Bhai Ojha ji.

This information was given by Bharat Lok Parishad Trustee and Chief Convener of Ekal Shri Ram Katha Subhash Agarwal, Trustees Vineet Kumar Gupta Lohia and Naresh Kumar, National Chairman and Katha Convener Neeraj Raizada and National President Akhil Gupta, National Vice President Sanjeev Tekdiwal, National General Secretary and Co-Convener Rajiv Agarwal, Joint General Secretary Sunil Gupta, Treasurer Vijay Gupta, Rashtriya Mahila Vibhag National President Sonal Rasiwasiya and Rajesh Gupta, Ramesh Kanodia, Deep Kumar and other dignitaries in a press conference organized by the Katha Organizing Committee at Punjabi Bagh Stadium (Janmashtami Park) on Wednesday.

He informed that during the Ram Katha, Vedic programs like Puja Paath, Havan etc. will be organized daily in Sahasra Chandi Mahayag by Brahmins of 108 villages and cultural programs will be organized daily. Many revered saints, eminent politicians and social dignitaries from across the country will also arrive in this event.

He told that the objective of Ekal Shri Ram Katha is to inspire people of all religions for nation love, national religion and nation building. This Katha will prove to be a milestone for the country and society. More than 5 thousand listeners will listen to Ekal Shri Ram Katha directly through Ram Katha and lakhs of villagers and city dwellers will listen to Ekal Shri Ram Katha through various channels.

The representatives of the organizing committee told about other attractive programs to be organized in Ram Katha that in this spiritual event, Kalash Shobha Yatra will be taken out by 501 fortunate women of the village and city organization on April 29. Along with this, the children of the village will come to awaken Ek Vichar Nagar by assuming the child form of Lord Shri Ram.

It is noteworthy that Ekal Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad is constantly moving ahead in a positive direction to strengthen the Ekal Abhiyan. With the help of philanthropists, enlightened people and education lovers of the society who work dedicatedly for the education of rural and tribal children, Ekal schools are being run in most parts of the country today.

Ekal Abhiyan is a leading social organization in the country and is dedicated to the educational and social empowerment of crores of poor villagers. This campaign is being run on the principle of "one village, one teacher, one school". 'Ekal Abhiyan' which started with 60 schools in Jharkhand in 1989 has reached more than 1 lakh schools today, through which about 30 lakh children are getting enlightened with education.

At present, Ekal Abhiyan is running about one lakh schools, which is targeted to reach about 6.5 lakh villages of the country. Ekal Abhiyan does not receive any assistance from the government, it is completely run with the cooperation of the people of the society. Under Ekal Vidyalaya, a school is run by a teacher in a village, in which 25-30 students of the same village regularly receive education. Along with primary education in these schools, the work of all-round development of the village is also being done through health, development, self-respect, awakening and sanskar education. Children of the weak and helpless sections of the society receive Panchmukhi education. By receiving education in Ekal Vidyalaya, these children will be able to contribute to the building of the nation and society in the coming times. By providing primary education by Ekal Vidyalaya, the feeling of patriotism has become strong among the children, which is strengthening the foundation of nation building.

Ekal Vidyalaya fulfills this statement of Swami Vivekananda in which he had said that "If children cannot go to school, then schools will have to reach the children".

On this motto, Ekal Abhiyan is working in the whole of India today and with the help of aware people of the society, Ekal Vidyalaya is continuously moving forward towards its goal at a fast pace. For providing education to tribal and rural children in remote areas of India, rural empowerment, establishing gender and social equality, Ekal Abhiyan Trust has also been awarded the prestigious "Gandhi Peace Award" for the year 2017 by the Government of India at the hands of the then President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

