Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 2: Electricmile Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, has partnered with Vaan Electric Moto Pvt Ltd and June Ventures LLC, Dubai aiming to accelerate fleet electrification and gain access to international markets. India's Economic Growth and the Imperative for EVs

India's economic growth is intertwined with the need for sustainable transportation solutions. Promoting electric vehicles (EVs) is crucial to combat air pollution, address climate change, and enhance energy security. To achieve this, Electricmile, Vaan Electric Moto, and June Ventures have come together to revolutionize fleet electrification.

E-commerce is one of the first industries to adopt electric vehicles. According to industry sources, between 15 and 20 percent of last-mile e-commerce cargo fleets have been electrified via retrofits, ICE vehicle replacements, or the introduction of EVs. However, there are various obstacles that need to be removed for fleet electrification in India. Adoption is hampered by poor infrastructure, a lack of awareness, expensive starting expenditures & financing options and vehicle-to-utility fit in terms of range, towing capacity etc. The pathway for fleet electrification from discovery to management currently has a sizable gap. Electricmile Pvt. Ltd. - Empowering Fleet Operators for the EV Revolution

Electricmile is committed to providing innovative EV fleet solutions to drive change in the transportation industry. The upstart company founded in 2021, plans to integrate all the steps involved in turning ageing & polluting ICE fleets into efficient EV fleets for businesses. They aim to become a single-window solution, managing different facets of electric vehicle fleet from procurement to management. By forming strategic partnerships with OEMs, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, maintenance & repair operators, their upcoming platform will service a new generation of micro-3PLs with electrified fleets and aggregate their services for businesses looking for efficient & clean last mile logistics solutions. VAAN Electric Moto - Made in India, Made for the world

VAAN Electric Moto, is dedicated to developing world class e-bikes, e-Mopeds, e-scooters, and e-boats. The company gained international recognition by becoming the first Indian start-up to launch globally at EICMA Italy 2021, the world's biggest Motorcycle show. VAAN Electric Moto is a DIPP recognized Indian business registered in Mumbai and holds recognition under the Kerala Start-up Mission. The company's assembly plant in Kochi emphasizes its commitment to the make in India initiative of the GoI. Access to International Markets - A Proud Moniker of New India

The signing of this MOU ensures access to international markets, aligning with the vision of popularizing "Made in India, Made for the World". The aim is to showcase India's innovation and become a proud moniker for the rest of the world. Vaan Electric Moto's electric bikes and cycles, tailored for last-mile logistics, open up adjacent markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, capitalizing on the success of last-mile delivery businesses in India. Building Sustainable Electrified Ecosystems

The MOU also emphasizes sustainability from unit economics and an environmental perspective. The collaboration will incorporate electrified ecosystems, including vehicles, battery swapping, and charging infrastructure, ensuring a sustainable approach to fleet electrification. Furthermore, June Ventures' ongoing talks with the Maldives government for food delivery operations further strengthen the commitment to sustainable mobility. Accessing UK and Netherlands Markets

With Vaan Electric Moto's impressive catalogue of electric cycles, the MOU creates opportunities in the UK and Netherlands markets. The collaboration aims to build distribution channels both offline and digitally, reaching out to a broader customer base. Early interest from Netherlands-based investors in setting up local assembly further reinforces the potential for growth and expansion. Embracing the Future of Mobility

The partnership between Electricmile, Vaan Electric Moto, and June Ventures is a significant step towards embracing the future of sustainable mobility. By driving fleet electrification and accessing international markets, the companies seek to create a cleaner, greener, and more efficient transportation ecosystem.

Electricmile has signed a requirement of 10,000 e-scooters with Vaan Electric Moto. Deliveries are expected to start from January 2024.

