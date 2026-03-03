VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: The season of celebrations is your moment to stand out and own the spotlight. From rooftop dinners and house parties to festive gatherings and weekend getaways, every plan calls for a look that delivers. With the ongoing Myntra Birthday Blast, standout fashion and beauty essentials come together to help you show up with confidence, individuality, and effortless glamour.

Make an entrance: Looks that set the tone

Every great look starts with a strong first impression. Forever New, Mango, H&M, and NEXT offer versatile, trend-first pieces perfect across moods and settings. For women, think sleek dresses, elevated jumpsuits, and breezy, feminine silhouettes that feel playful yet polished. For men, sharp shirts, collared jackets, and well-fitted blazers paired with denims or trousers strike the right balance between relaxed and refined. These pieces take the look from expected to stand out.

Play in colour: House of Pataudi picks for Holi-ready style

With Holi around the corner, House of Pataudi brings a versatile take on festive dressing. For the day, women can opt for easy, breathable kurtas and relaxed sets in light tones, while men can go for classic white or comfortable kurta sets that are perfect for colour play and all-day ease. As celebrations move into the evening, women can switch to more refined kurta sets or festive silhouettes, while men can elevate their look with structured kurtas or layered ethnic styles. It's all about moving effortlessly from playful to polished, without missing a beat on style.

Step into the spotlight: Comet, Anouk & Carlton London footwear

The right pair of shoes doesn't just complete the outfit, it defines it. Comet's unisex sneakers bring a bold, contemporary edge that works from day plans to after-hours scenes. For something more classic, Manyavar loafers deliver understated elegance, ideal for intimate gatherings and dressed-up evenings. And for women looking to elevate their look, ALDO heels add that perfect finishing lift with just the right amount of flair.

Finishing touches: Desigual and Guess accessories that elevate the look

Accessories are where individuality truly comes alive. Desigual's vibrant, artistic designs in statement bags instantly add a playful edge, while Guess delivers with classy watches, sleek reversible belts, and stylish slings that elevate with ease. Whether you're leaning into bold accents or keeping it minimal, these pieces bring cohesion, character, and a distinct point of view to your overall style.

Glow, your way: Estee Lauder picks for celebration-ready skin

Great style begins with great skin. A mix of Estee Lauder's high-performance staples and Beauty of Joseon's lightweight, skin-loving essentials makes it easy to build a routine that works from day to night. Think Estee Lauder's advanced serums, rich moisturisers and eye creams or Beauty of Joseon's everyday heroes like the Relief Sun SPF50+, ginseng-infused serums and cleansing oils. Designed to work across skin types, these picks deliver a healthy, radiant finish that looks polished at every moment and photo-ready from the first click to the last.

Signature scent: YSL favourites that leave a mark

A signature fragrance completes the experience, adding that final layer of presence to your look. For women, YSL's Libre stands out with its bold yet elegant blend of lavender, orange blossom, and warm vanilla, making it both expressive and effortlessly sophisticated. For men, YSL Y brings a fresh, modern edge with notes of patchouli, geranium, and Juniper Berries, striking the perfect balance between clean and intense. Whether you lean floral or woody, these fragrances add depth to your style and linger long after the celebration ends.

With Myntra Birthday Blast, every celebration finds its style moment. From statement fashion and standout footwear to effortless beauty and signature scents, it's all about showing up looking and feeling your best, no matter the occasion.

