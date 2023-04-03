New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/SRV): Captain Preetham Madhukar, one of the most popular motivational speakers, best-selling authors, life coaches and mentors, has recently launched his recent book, titled 3 Culprits: Laziness, Fear & Doubt, at a star-studded party, during the Indian Wealth Summit event in the Sofitel Hotel, Mumbai. The well-known author and mentor, Robin Sharma, was among the notable guests, gracing the IWS event held on 15th December 2022, organised by real-estate coach, multi-millionaire business owner and best-selling author, Sunil Tulsiani and Ameet Parekh, business mentor, multi-millionaire business owner and best-selling author.

Other guests of repute were Ashok Arunachalam, Founder of Greenline Hospital, Princy Bobby Joseph, Finance Director, The Annet Group, Dr Sachin Shah, Founder of Redefining Dentistry, Suresh G.P, Founder of Taub Solutions, Dr G M Irfan, Paediatric Cardiologist, Amit Goyal, CEO at Rocksport & Educationist, Yogita Jagdhane, Financial Growth Influencer, famous businessmen: Sanjay Mathur, Anand Reddy, and Anitha, Suchita, Parenting Coach and Influencer, among others. The book launched comes as fourth in the line of works authored by the captain; his previous works are: Call of the Blue, Stargazing Guide (e-book), and Pursuit of One Think (e-book)

Captain Preetham Madhukar, culling from the experience as a ship captain and sailor that has shaped his decision-making and crisis management skills, has built a brand around Will Strength Coaching, via which he instils the essential skills and strengths behind success of his mentees. Distilling his convictions, he has derived braving storms, and mishaps during his extensive sea career of over two decades, where he had to be often at the peak of his performance and his experience as a life coach through his renowned organisation Skills Beyond Education, Captain Preetham Madhukar has penned 3 Culprits: Laziness, Fear & Doubt. Through the book, the author has nudged the readers to take control of their lives by conquering three principal hurdles to success: laziness, fear, and doubt. From sharing actionable methods to overcome digital addiction to boating sleep patterns, focus, and productivity, the book has been written as a definite productivity hack for all those who want to seize the day and lead a meaningful life.

About the book launch, on an insightful note, Captain Preetham Madhukar said, "This book is my labour of love. The book summarises all the lessons of life I have gathered over my life. I have seen many challenges in life and my tenure as a captain has given me the unique opportunity to witness closely numerous instances of courage and grit yielding remarkable results. Somewhere I have felt that people go through life tumbling, without knowing their true worth, while all they need is a little push. With Skills Beyond Education, in 2016, I tried to build a platform around exactly that "extra push". Since Day 1, all my undertakings, be it this book or the other initiatives, have been underlined with the hope of transforming people's personalities and mindset towards positivity and productivity, what I call 'Will Strength'."

Preetham has over the years understood the immense potential people have innately, waiting to blossom. Going from the generic civilian life to his time at sea, Captain Preetham Madhukar has had to hone a keen expertise in safety and security, with specialised skills in key shipboard safety operations and emergencies, first-aid medical care, firefighting, life skills, survival training, audits and training, hazardous materials, crisis management, team management, risk management, and cross-cultural communications. Moreover, he has worked with young adults extensively during his tenure and watched them outgrow inhibitions and build grit. These defining years have convinced the author that the key to success is nothing but determination.

Instilling determination, through the educational programs of Skills Beyond Education, for the last 7 years, Preetham Madhukar has striven to embolden people to find their calling and stick to the path of discipline until their goals are met. The platform is known to impart growth secrets gleaned from Preetham's life as well as long-standing wisdom, offering a unique and easy-to-implement philosophy. Moreover, it is worth noting that Skills Beyond Education has become synonymous with 360-degree personality development with popular programs ranging from Grit Club Challenge, Apprentice Boot Camp, Apprentice Circle, and Elite Performance Mentoring to Star Gazing Camp, which offers a unique opportunity to observe the night sky minutely with naked-eye as well as traditional sky-gazing techniques.

Prompting the mentees to reach their full potential, the programs leverage a multitude of techniques, exercises and mindset development activities, so that the winning mentality, purpose of life, and mental strength that Skills Beyond Education stands for is cemented. Further, the initiative has become synonymous with inculcating healthy and dynamic lifestyles in an organic manner, indicating the long-lasting impact Preetham's lessons have. In addition to the captain's insights, what makes the initiative so effective among the candidates is the robust team at Skills Beyond Education, which comprises high-skilled professionals from different walks of life.

Catering to the diverse needs of the clients, Preetham Madhukar's refreshing perspectives on different aspects of life and the Skills Beyond Education team help individuals tackle their personal, business, or entrepreneurial challenges. Aside from discipline and determination, at Skills Beyond Education, clients learn to look within so that they can realise their often self-constructed impediments that hinder them to conquer their own destiny and gain success in relationships, wealth, health, studies, career, or business.

Attesting to the traction his philosophy has gained, Preetham has spoken at the Rotary Club, Chapter of Master Mariners of India, Business Heart Leaders Club, Anthroposophical Festival of India, Bhaikaka Krishi Kendra, Udhbhavaha School, Abheek Academy, Bangalore Steiner School, Clarence High School, and various schools and gatherings as well as has been featured in major publications, including Business Standard, Mid-Day, Bangalore Mirror, etc.

To summarise, with the launch of the book and the ever-growing popularity of Skills Beyond Education, it is clear that Captain Preetham Madhukar and his team are set to touch more lives, kindling more spirits to be the best versions of themselves.

