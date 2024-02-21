NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 21: BLS International Services Ltd., a global leader in outsourcing services for governments and diplomatic missions, has announced the renewal of its contract for attestation services with the Embassy of Qatar in Kenya. The renewed contract also includes the expansion of its services to three additional countries in the African region: Uganda, Seychelles, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

This agreement extends the partnership for another two years, further building upon the successful collaboration initiated in October 2021. BLS International will continue to provide attestation services, which involve receiving applications and documents from applicants and submitting them to the State of Qatar for authentication.

Expressing enthusiasm, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services Ltd., said, "We are profoundly honoured to perpetuate our alliance with the Embassy of Qatar in Kenya, an extension that not only deepens our commitment but also broadens our horizon to encompass Uganda, Seychelles, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The trust bestowed upon us by the Embassy of Qatar is cherished deeply; it fuels our mission to pioneer new paths and deliver unparalleled attestation services across the African landscape. This continuation is a testament to our unwavering dedication and our pledge to elevate the applicant experience to unprecedented heights, emphasizing our role as catalysts for seamless and efficient international collaboration."

BLS International remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and efficiency in its operations, ensuring that clients and applicants receive seamless and reliable services.

