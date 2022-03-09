Goa [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hilton Goa Resort launched their exciting Amore Intimo package for honeymoon couples seeking to visit Goa. From the time you arrive to the time you leave, each moment is thoughtfully crafted into the package, creating an experience that elevates ones love, to a state of divinity. The resort seeks to give you a private and silent side to Goa, while still being in close proximity to the exciting North Goa nightlife.

The journey begins right from the arrival with private airport transfers, breakfast in bed - put together mindfully keeping one's tastes and preferences in mind. Wake up to a morning coffee, tea, or juice right in your bed, with sunlight drifting through the windows. The journey continues in your suite with a unique concept of @YourBalcony, where we prepare a lip smacking private barbeque experience, right on your balcony, specially curated by our culinary artists.

One of the highlights is a dip into the exotic petal bath, set up with salts that promote a combination of relaxation and rejuvenation, giving a fresh breath to one's body and soul. All of this would be incomplete without a romantic dinner at Doce, specially set up as part of the experience. Doce, a coffee lounge that offers handcrafted coffees, brews and confectionaries and lends an environment that is intimate, open-air and a view that pulls in the setting sun, river and fields.

"With Amor Intimo, we have envisioned a package that ties with the concept of Wedding Diaries by Hilton thus offering a dreamy honeymoon, loaded with curated experiences and bespoke food and beverage services. We have added a touch of luxury in everything we offer to ensure honeymooners enjoy the pampering, care and comfort that Hilton is known for," asserts Amandeep Grover, General Manager, Hilton Goa Resort.

The luxurious deluxe and premium suite with a private plunge pool on the balcony is an ideal backdrop for couples. Expect unparalleled standards of warmth and care through attention to detail whether it is delectable cuisine or an unmatched ambiance.

For reservation enquires: Please email to GOISH_RES@hilton.com

