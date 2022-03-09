Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for PSG’s Champions League tie against Real Madrid after picking up an injury in training. However, the Frenchman has been included in the final squad travelling to Madrid and could play a role in the game for the Parisians if needed. The Ligue 1 side lead the tie 1-0 after the first leg of the UCL 2021-22 Round of 16. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Determined To Keep Hold Of Star Forward.

The 23-year-old picked up an injury ahead of the match against Real Madrid in training. However, the Frenchman completed the preparations with the squad on the eve of the game and has been included by Mauricio Pochettino in the final match-day squad.

Mbappe's Injury

The moment Mbappe picked up an injury in PSG training 😨 (via @PSG_English) pic.twitter.com/662P4UQiaT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 7, 2022

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner in the first leg as Paris Saint Germain came out with an advantage in the tie following Lionel Messi’s penalty miss. The Parisians take a 1-0 advantage to the Santiago Bernabeu and will be hoping to advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

The French forward picked up an injury on Monday morning and underwent a number of medical tests. It is understood that the 23-year-old has not suffered anything serious but his participation against Real Madrid still hangs in the balance.

PSG Squad vs Real Madrid

🆗🗒️ Le groupe parisien pour le déplacement à Madrid ! #RMPSG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 8, 2022

‘Kylian Mbappe received a shock on his left foot during training today. He was treated this afternoon. The clinical examination is reassuring and a new assessment will be made in 24 hours,’ PSG said in an official statement.

However, the striker has travelled with the team to Spain after training normally with the team on Tuesday. Mbappe wasn’t available for PSG on the weekend due to a suspension and the Parisian suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Nice.

