Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan have won audiences’ attention with their impeccable performances in the recently released thriller, Fresh. The film helmed by Mimi Cave, marking her directorial debut, was premiered on Hulu on March 4. Daisy played the character Noa who is seen trying her hand at online dating. Much before this, did you know Daisy had nearly romanced Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? All You Need To Know About Daisy Edgar-Jones!

It was in March 2019 when the makers of RRR had announced that British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones would be paired opposite Jr NTR in the magnum opus. The team welcomed her onboard with the post (which is now deleted) that read, “Welcome, @DaisyEdgarJones to the Indian Cinema! Happy to have you play the female lead in our film. Looking forward to shooting with us!” Yes, she was supposed to be seen as Jr NTR's heroine in the film. Jr NTR to Romance Daisy Edgar-Jones in SS Rajamouli’s RRR!

Daisy Edgar-Jones Welcomed By Team RRR

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Photo Credits: Instagram)

However, a month later, team RRR shared another post saying, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film.” And Daisy was replaced by Olivia Morris in RRR. Daisy Edgar-Jones No Longer a Part of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Announcement On Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Exit From RRR

Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future. #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 5, 2019

Here’s Daisy Edgar-Jones In Fresh

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the theatrical release of RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead, had to be delayed. The film will be hitting the big screens on March 25. Meanwhile, Daisy Edgar-Jones will next be seen in Olivia Newman’s film titled Where the Crawdads Sing that is scheduled to be released in July.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2022 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).