New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Pune-headquartered pharma company Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported that its Profit After Tax or net profit in the January-March 2025 quarter grew 63 per cent to Rs 197 crore.

In the same quarter of 2023-24, the pharma company's net profits were at Rs 121 crore.

The company's revenue from operations rose 19.5 per cent to Rs 2,116 crore. In the year ago period, the revenue mop up was at Rs 1,771 crore.

In the entire year 2024-25, the net profits rose 34.1 per cent to Rs 707 crore, and the revenue from operations rose 18.6 per cent to Rs 7,896 crore.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

The quarter saw strong performance across both its domestic and international businesses, the pharma company said in a statement.

Emcure's domestic business grew by 24.8 per cent, led by its women's health and cardio franchises and further aided by its new focus areas of dermatology and OTC.

The international business registered a growth of 15.6 per cent led by a robust 39.3 per cent growth in the Rest of the World segment.

Its Canada business continued to perform well with Mantra now fully integrated.

In Europe, it recently acquired a portfolio of products and secured key regulatory approvals which will aid growth going forward, it asserted in the statement.

Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, "Emcure delivered a very strong performance in Q4 with all our businesses segments contributing to growth. Over the past year we have effectively executed our strategies across both Domestic and International markets."

"On the Domestic side we have expanded our covered market and built a strong product pipeline of upcoming launches. In the International markets we are seeing approvals for our differentiated product offerings. Moving forward, while we continue to drive growth, our key priorities will be improving margins through new product launches and operating efficiencies," Mehta added.

Established in 1981, Emcure is currently present in over 70 countries. (ANI)

