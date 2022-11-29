Scottsdale (Arizona) [US], November 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Encora, a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced its offices in India have been named among the top 25 workplaces by Great Place to Work® India in the Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) 2022 category.

Encora was selected from 455 contenders in the category. In addition to the newest recognition, Encora's offices in India were also certified as an overall 2022 Great Place to Work (GPTW™) and among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022.

"We're thrilled by the latest honor from Great Place to Work® India," said Melissa Ribeiro, Chief People Officer, Encora. "These offices, honoring our global culture philosophy, have worked hard to ensure that Encora offers our employees the absolute best environment to exceed personally and professionally, while being treated with care and consideration.

These rankings from Great Place to Work® continue to validate our efforts and prove that our culture facilitates diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as creating opportunities for all to succeed and grow."

All organizations considered for the India 2022 Best Workplaces™ in IT and IT-BPM ranking underwent a rigorous assessment. As part of this assessment, the Great Place to Work® Institute surveys to measure the quality of employee experience. In addition, they conduct a study to evaluate the companies' practices throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

"At Encora, we consider our people to be our greatest asset and the driving force behind our incredible growth. This endorsement from the Great Place to Work® Institute is a meaningful testament to our people-first culture," said Anesh Korla, EVP & COO, India at Encora. "Most of all, we have worked to build a global culture where people feel safe, respected, empowered, and motivated to be their best selves."

Encora's leadership team supports its people globally and regionally by developing learning & development opportunities and partnerships; launching new tools and platforms to keep team members engaged and connected; delivering employee benefits such as flexible and remote work; and investing in tools to improve processes.

The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2022 can be viewed here. For more information on Encora's commitment to creating a culture focused on continuous improvement, visit https://www.encora.com/about.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides next-gen services such as Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries.

With over 7,600 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and has used this information to define that a great workplace is built on trust.

The Trust Index(c) employee survey provides leaders with the necessary feedback, results and reports that enable the company to make data-driven decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for everyone.

